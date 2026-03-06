This is why Alan Winde came to a legislature sitting ‘pants-less’

'Horrified' ANC says Winde's outfit during parliamentary sitting 'an insult'

Election season came early this year as the ANC and the DA have already started throwing mud at each other: this time over a Premier’s dress code.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde attended a sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in cycling pants, shoes and pink socks.

“Winde was dressed in inappropriate attire, wearing cycling shorts and shoes, much to our horror,” said Khalid Sayed of the ANC.

While the ANC commended Winde for his love of cycling and for maintaining his physical fitness, it labelled his attire as an “insult to the decorum” of the legislature.

“The premier’s dresscode is unbecoming for the authority of the office that he holds and the stature of the legislature. It demonstrates disrespect to the institution, the public it serves, as well as all members and political parties in the house.”

Premier’s explanation

Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, told The Citizen on Friday that the premier had cycled to the legislature.

“Ahead of the parliamentary sitting, the premier cycled yesterday morning to the opening of the biggest free melanoma screening operation in the world at the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo.

“He was doing his part to raise awareness of this initiative and to promote the many benefits of cycling and the cycle tour.”

During his time as the MEC for finance, economic development and tourism Winde, was known for his love for cycling to work.

What do the rules say?

South Africa’s legislature does not have strict rules on how parliamentarians should dress during a sitting. But the rules require them to observe the decorum of the house.

As lawmakers, they generally wear formal wear or traditional attire.

But the EFF sparked controversy in 2014 when they appeared in parliament with red overalls and red berets. They claimed that they wanted to be seen as representing their constituency, which is mainly poor and working class.

Undermines the dignity of the legislature

Sayed said that the premier’s dress code undermined the dignity of the legislature and illustrated a lack of awareness and appreciation for the leadership position that he holds as the head of government in the Western Cape province.

“We would have expected that the speaker and Winde’s provincial Cabinet colleagues would have acted in the interest of preserving respect for the chamber and the business of the institution, by requesting the premier to vacate the chamber and return appropriately dressed or excuse himself for the remainder of the sitting. The premier’s conduct is less than amusing, and the chamber is not the premier’s personal playground.”

ANC vs DA

In Gauteng, the ANC and DA are at each other’s throats over a billboard the party unveiled on Tuesday depicting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Last month, Lesufi fell out of favour with Joburg residents who were battling water cuts. In an attempt to tell residents that even he had not been spared from the crisis, he said he had been forced to shower at a hotel.

Lesufi’s comments sparked a backlash. He later apologised and said the comments were taken out of context.

Now the DA has unveiled a billboard depicting Lesufi taking a shower.

On Thursday, the DA revealed that the ANC had sent a lawyer’s letter demanding that it take down the billboard.

“Hey Lesufi, the legal letter from your ANC lawyers can’t fix the water crisis. But action in government can get water back in the taps. About the shower billboard, we won’t take it down.”