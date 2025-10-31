‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni

Xolani Khumalo says he wants to get rid of corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Sizokthola TV star Xolani Khumalo says he will focus his energy on exposing corrupt politicians if he becomes mayor in KwaZulu-Natal’s City of Ekurhuleni.

He was recently announced as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

“I am going to expose the dirt, people are going to get fired, some are even going to get arrested if they, knowing they are involved in wrong things, then they are in trouble,” he said.

First council meeting

Khumalo has not been sworn in as a councillor yet but attended his first council sitting on Thursday. He said he is shocked by the hypocrisy of some politicians.

“I was in council sitting in the gallery and I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry. They will see when I come in, I am going to do what I do in the streets in council,” he said.

But he said some politicians were happy to see him in council, while others were hostile.

“The guys from the EFF were definitely not happy. I do not know what intimidates them about me, maybe some of them think I am going to look into their business.

“But some of the councillors were cool,” he said.

Public funds

Khumalo said he is concerned about how public funds have been handled by the current administration in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“If I become mayor, all the corrupt guys, I will ask them to leave. My primary objective when I come in is to know where residents’ money went and who took it,” he said.

He said he would like to use his own resources to get to the bottom of Mpho Mafole’s death. Mafole was an auditor for the City of Ekurhuleni, he was gunned down earlier this year and his death is believed to be linked to an audit report he had worked on.

“It is important for me to give that family closure,” he said.

Khumalo said he wants to set an example for public servants when he becomes mayor.

“Public servants can do the right thing if they put their minds to it and use state resources for the right things,” he said.

Besides appearing on TV, Khumalo runs a mining company that specialises in explosives.

“Some people think just because you are on TV you’re just a talent without brains, it does not work like that,” he said.

His future on ‘Sizokthola’

Khumalo says if does become mayor, he will have to stop shooting Sizokthola.

“Obviously I have to dedicate myself to council work and making sure the people of Ekurhuleni are served well as ridding the city of criminals. I must teach the metro police how I do my work,” he said.

Khumalo said being a councillor is about service and not earning a salary.

“People must be able to find you. If you — a councillor, you are not in council for people, you are there for the people,” he said.

Khumalo is known for his hard stance against crime and the sale of drugs in communities, but his crime fighting activities have got him into trouble. He was accused of murdering a drug dealer in Ekurhuleni in 2023. The charges were later withdrawn.

