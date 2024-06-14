IFP says Malema can ‘jump off nearest cliff’ after Oppenheimer claims

Malema said the IFP was formed by the Oppenheimers

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has slammed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying the party was formed by the Oppenheimers because it received a donation from the family.

Malema made the remarks during a media briefing on Thursday night.

“The IFP is not an organization outside the Oppenheimers. It was formed by them! Who in his rightful mind would give Hlabisa R20 Million? Because he can’t speak to that R20 million himself. So, why would someone say here is R20 million to Hlabisa? To do what with it?”

Jump off a cliff

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa dismissed Malema’s claims.

“Julius can go jump off the nearest cliff,actually, he’s a danger to society. He is a danger to our democracy. He is a risk to the peace and stability we are trying to build. He thrives on stoking violence and he’s somebody that does not have the collective interest of this country.

“This man has been rejected by the electorate, from 44 seats has moved to 39 and in KwaZulu-Natal he moved from eight to two. Yet he thinks he’s got the leverage to come out and demand things with everybody in a way which is not constructive,” Hlengwa said.

‘He has not declared his things’

Hlengwa claims the EFF leader is a “dishonourable man.”

“He comes and calls us an Oppenheimer party just because we received funding from the Oppenheimers – something that we declared, by the way, because we’ve got nothing to hide.

“He has not declared his things. He must tell us about the money he gets from the tobacco smuggling that is taking place in this country. So quite frankly, we’ve got no care or concern about what he says, what he does and who he talks to,” Hlengwa said.

Last month, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said he doesn’t understand why people scrutinise the IFP over the Oppenheimer donation because many political parties have received funds from the same family.

