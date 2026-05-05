IFP MPL under fire for ‘leaked’ phone conversation

A leaked phone call conversation suggests tensions within branches of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.

Chairperson of the IFP’s Youth Brigade in KwaZulu-Natal, Mncedisi Maphisa, is in trouble with his party for allegedly attempting to incite violence within the party in an alleged leaked phone conversation.

Maphisa is the former mayor of Abaqulusi Local Municipality and a member of the KZN legislature.

In a recording of the alleged call about tensions within branches of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, a man believed to be Maphisa can be heard suggesting that violence should be met with violence.

“If they are able to block Dubezane on the road with rocks and pull him with his clothes, our force was supposed to go where the inauguration was…people should have been beaten and slapped.”

While Maphisa has not responded to the recording, those close to him told The Citizen they believe it has been tampered with.

IFP expresses concern

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the party is concerned about the contents of the recording.

“The Inkatha Freedom Party has noted with grave concern a voice recording currently circulating on social media, alleged to be a conversation involving the KZN IFP Youth Brigade Chairperson, comrade Mncedisi Maphisa MPL, and others. The recording appears, among other issues, to contain statements that may be interpreted as inciting violence regarding internal party matters, particularly branch inaugurations,” said Hlengwa.

Maphisa has been requested to explain himself to the party.

“The party has initiated an internal process to investigate the matter. In line with the principle of audi alteram partem, comrade Maphisa has been formally requested to provide a full explanation to the Party by close of business today, Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

“The IFP calls on all members and supporters to remain calm and to refrain from engaging in further public commentary while this process is underway. Given the seriousness and potential implications of the contents of the recording, the party leadership is treating this matter with urgent priority,” he said.

Appeal to IFP members to focus on campaigns

Hlengwa appealed to members of his party not to lose focus on campaigning ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

“The IFP calls on members, structures and supporters to remain focused on the ongoing programme of branch inaugurations as part of strengthening party structures ahead of the Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November 2026,” he said.

Recording gets Maphisa fired as mayor

This is not the first time that Maphisa has been in trouble over a leaked recording. In 2023, his party suspended him, and he was later removed as mayor, after a recording of him surfaced. In the recording, he allegedly implicated himself in tampering with recruitment and procurement processes.

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is preparing to contest for control of all municipalities in the province, but its dominance in that province has been disturbed by the introduction of the MK Party onto the political scene. Currently the biggest party in that province, the MK Party will contest for local government elections for the first time in November and plan on eating into the ANC and IFP’s support base.

ANC recalls mayor after leaked recording

Meanwhile, the ANC has also recalled the mayor of Madibeng, Douglas Maimane, for allegedly offering opposition parties R200 000 to sabotage the ANC ahead of the upcoming local government elections. This was revealed through an alleged leaked audio recording.

He has since challenged his recall in the courts.