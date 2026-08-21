‘Innocent until found guilty’: Will DA fire its councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni?

Opposition parties wants the DA to hold its councillors accountable.

Just months before the local government elections, A DA councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni could face disciplinary action from her party after she was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of two men who broke into her house.

DA Councillor Kabelo Mahonko was arrested this week on charges of kidnapping and murder, and appeared before the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the men who broke into her house were kidnapped and tortured, with one of them losing his life due to some injuries.

The EFF in the province accused the DA of downplaying the seriousness of the charges that Mahonko faces. They want the party to remove Mahonko from her position as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni.

DA responds to arrest

DA Gauteng chairperson, Fred Nel, said the DA noted the charges and regarded those Mahonko faces as very “serious.”

“The matter has internally been referred to the DA’s Federal Legal Commission for investigation and potential disciplinary action. We do, however, recognise the councillor’s rights, in terms of the Constitution of our country, and that she remains innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

“We will follow the court hearings and make a final determination once the court has made a finding,” he said.

The DA’s mayoral candidate in the metro, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, told The Citizen she cannot comment on the matter.

Accountability

The ANC in Ekurhuleni have expressed concern over the allegations that Mahonko faces.

“The allegations are extremely serious. No person, regardless of political affiliation or public office, has the right to take the law into their own hands.

“The ANC Ekurhuleni calls on the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is thoroughly and impartially investigated, without fear, favour, or political interference.

“If the evidence establishes criminal wrongdoing, those responsible must face the full might of the law,” said the party’s regional secretary, Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

Dlabathi said councillors are accountable to the public and have a duty to uphold the constitution and respect the rule of law.

“Political parties must not shield their members from accountability.

“The ANC Ekurhuleni respects the independence of the courts and will not pre-empt the outcome of the legal process. However, we firmly maintain that justice must be served, due process must be followed, and the law must take its course. No one is above the law. Justice must prevail. The rule of law must prevail.”