Is Brown Mogosi an ANC member? Party clarifies

The ANC said it will not shield its members who are implicated in corruption.

The ANC has confirmed that controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi was a member of their party.

The party confirmed on Friday that although Mogotsi was a member, his membership had expired.

“Our membership records confirm that Mr Mogotsi’s ANC membership has expired. We now can confirm that Mr Mogotsi is therefore not an [active] ANC member,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

Mogotsi is believed to have facilitated funding for various ANC events with the help of alleged gangster Vusumuzi Cat Matlala, who is currently behind bars for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. He has also been linked to two other shooting incidents.

ANC renewal

Both Matlala and Mogotsi are critical figures in the testimony of Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission.

Bhengu said the ANC’s membership is open to all South African’s.

But she said the party will not tolerate criminal elements amongst its ranks.

“The ANC will act firmly and without hesitation against any of its members found to be involved in criminal activity.

“Cases will be referred to the Integrity Commission and, where warranted, to the ANC’s disciplinary structures in line with Rule 25.

“They will also be reported to law enforcement, because no one is above the law,” she said.

Police ministers

Currently, at least three ANC police ministers have been implicated in the Madlanga commission for political interference.

This includes the late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, Bheki Cele and Mchunu.

While Mchunu has denied all allegations against him, he is expected to offer his testimony to the Madlanga commission at a later stage.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee also investigating ties between criminal syndicates and politicians is expected to summon some politicians to give testimony.

Madlanga commission witnesses

On Thursday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the media that he is willing to appear before the Madlanga commission should he be requested to do so.

He was the police minister between 2017 and 2018. He has also served as deputy police minister.

“If you want me, you know where I stay, and the commission knows where I stay. If I am implicated, I will be ready to go and account, no holy cows.

“I have no difficulties with that. At the current moment I am addressing ANC matters, I am not addressing the Madlanga commission,” he said.

He emphasised that his appointment as police minister was through former president Jacob Zuma.

“I am ready to do that as a minister of police appointed by President Zuma and recalled by Ramaphosa. I am ready to do that as a disciplined member of the ANC,” he said.

Criminal cartels

On Thursday, Mbalula admitted that his party has been infiltrated by criminals and cartels.

He said this has been the case since the apartheid days.

According to Mbalula, these rogue elements were destroying the party’s image.

