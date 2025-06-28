Is the GNU about to collapse? DA to brief media on way forward

The DA was angered after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired one of the party’s deputy ministers from the Cabinet.

Is the government of national unity (GNU) on the verge of the breaking point?

The DA will today say if it plans to withdraw from the GNU after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired one of the party’s deputy ministers from the Cabinet.

Ramaphosa on Friday sharply criticised Agriculture Minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen following his outspoken reaction to the dismissal of fellow party member Andrew Whitfield from his post as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Andrew Whitfield fired

The Presidency announced on Wednesday that Whitfield had been dismissed, though it initially offered no explanation for the decision.

It was later revealed that the DA MP was removed due to an unauthorised trip to the United States.

Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of hypocrisy, pointing to the president’s failure to act against ANC ministers implicated in corruption.

GNU collapse

The DA leader also appeared to threaten to collapse the GNU unless Ramaphosa dismissed all underperforming ministers within 48 hours.

Ramaphosa said he informed Steenhuisen that the DA, as a GNU partner, would retain the deputy minister position and should nominate a replacement for Whitfield.

Steenhuisen claimed that during a conversation with Ramaphosa ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, he had requested 24 hours to consult with his party. However, Whitfield was informed of his dismissal just three hours later.

What will the DA decide to do?

The DA said it had taken note of the statement issued by the Presidency on Friday.

“Today, Saturday 28 June 2025, the DA will brief the media and South Africa at the expiry of the 48 hour ultimatum given to President Ramaphosa to remove compromised and corrupt ministers from his national executive,” the party said.

“The DA briefing will address the way forward for the DA and the government of national unity.”

The DA said the briefing will be addressed by the party’s federal leader, John Steenhuisen, federal chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer, federal council chairperson Helen Zille and national spokespersons Karabo Khakhau and Willie Aucamp.

