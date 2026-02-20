Is it time for a state pharmaceutical company? EFF wants SIU to investigate R15bn ARV tender

The health department says the rollout of ARVs will continue despite the current controversy.

The EFF is calling on the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to investigate irregularities surrounding a R15 billion antiretroviral (ARV) tender awarded to two companies that have since gone under business rescue.

The two companies are part of several companies that supply the state with ARVs.

Their appeals come after parliament’s portfolio committee on health heard on Thursday that both companies are owned by the same mother company. There are concerns that due processes were not followed in the tendering process.

“The EFF calls on the Special Investigating Unit to probe the R15 billion ARV tender, which is characterised by irregularities, which include but are not limited to: granting of the tender to two companies owned by one person, who on the product has a R1 price difference.

“This is a pivotal aspect, as the previous tenders were cancelled on the accusation of price collusion amongst others.

“The EFF further calls on the minister to ensure that the tender process is started afresh to protect the dignity of the department,” said the party’s national spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo.

NOW READ: Groundbreaking HIV trial shows patients can control virus without ART

Is the health department a feeding trough?

Thambo said the Department of Health has become a feeding trough for corrupt businesspeople who want to make a quick buck off the state.

“We have not forgotten about Digital Vibes. We have not forgotten about the Tembisa Hospital heist. We have not forgotten about the Covid-19 PPE scandals and the hundreds of infrastructural projects by the department that are found wanting when interrogated.

“Failure of the minister to take action against officials who are sleeping on the job rightfully calls for the minister to be taken to task for his failure as the executive responsible to oversee the department,” said Thambo.

A state company

Thambo further called on the department to prioritise building state capacity to supply ARVs. He said this will help avoid the private sector taking advantage of the government.

“Since 2014, the EFF has continuously warned the state and the department that failing to build state capacity and a functional state pharmaceutical company will result in the health prospects of our nation being compromised.

“On an annual basis, this assertion is proven to be correct. Our state continues to be a toy that is taken advantage of by the private sector and tender tycoons, while our people’s lives are compromised,” he said.

Minister’s response

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament on Thursday that patients will not be affected by the current controversy concerning the supplying companies.

He said that, while he is not directly involved in the tender process, the department does not check the financial stability of companies applying for tenders.

“We believe that there is no impact on patients because we know our patients who are getting ARVs. We know where they get them,” he said.

The department indicated that it is procuring at least 70% of its ARVs from local manufacturers.

However, members of the portfolio committee on health questioned this, estimating that 70% of ARVs are imported, while only 30% are produced domestically.

NOW READ: South Africa spends R15.5bn on ARVs, but can’t verify if any are locally made