Is John Steenhuisen about to exit DA leadership race?

The DA is set to hold its hotly contested national federal congress in April.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will reportedly be exiting the leadership race as the party prepares for its federal congress in April.

It is claimed that Steenhuisen will make a formal announcement on Wednesday, but he cautioned against hearsay, arguing that “until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation”.

“The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, will address members of the media concerning matters of national importance and public interest,” his spokesperson Charity McCord simply said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Analysts say Dion George jumped before ‘before he’s pushed’

Federal congress

The DA is set to hold its hotly contested national federal congress in April.

Steenhuisen was expected to contest against Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi for leader of the party.

Hot seat

Steenhuisen has been in the spotlight after DA member of parliament Dion George last month quit the party in a public rebuke of the party’s leaders and executives.

Citing a failure of the DA’s role in the government of national unity (GNU) and alleged maladministration over financial irregularities involving Steenhuisen, George said the situation had become “intolerable”.

“I cannot remain in a party that has, through the actions of its current leader, John Steenhuisen, been captured by the ANC and other criminal interests.

“The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled. [It has] lost its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interests,” George said.

GNU

George said he initially supported the concept of the GNU because it was the best solution to the complex situation at the time.

However, he accused Steenhuisen of being vulnerable to exploitation by the ANC due to his “personal financial vulnerabilities”.

The former minister of forestry, fisheries and environment had recently submitted a complaint with the Public Protector detailing Steenhusien’s alleged abuse of power.

Additional reporting, by Jarryd Westerdale

ALSO READ: DA ‘wants Steenhuisen as deputy president’ in GNU