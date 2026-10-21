PODCAST: ‘There is a demand for Ace to return and lead Free State’

Magashule says he has no problem coming back into government in a lower position.

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) says calls are growing for Ace Magashule to return and lead the Free State.

Magashule served as Free State Premier for 10 years, but his tenure was marred by allegations of corruption and fraud.

He is currently facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to a R255 million asbestos tender corruption case.

It is alleged that during Magashule’s tenure as Free State premier, the Department of Human Settlements irregularly awarded a R255 million asbestos eradication contract to a joint venture between Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting (Pty) Ltd and Diamond Hill Trading, without following proper procurement procedures.

The NPA alleges that although the contract was valued at R255 million, the work was largely not performed. Instead, the contract was subcontracted at significantly reduced amounts, with only a fraction of the funds reaching the final service provider.

R230 million was paid out by the department, with the bulk of the funds being allegedly diverted through various entities, personal accounts, and trusts, and ultimately used to acquire luxury assets.

Demand for Ace

ACT secretary-general Ntando Ngoma-Mbutuma told The Citizen in a sit-down interview that Magashule did an excellent job as premier.

“There is a demand for him to lead. I know in his hometown of Ngwathe they want him to lead. I know in Matjhabeng, where we are, they want him to lead.

“A lot of opposition party leaders actually believe that things were better in his time, that even that political party he was heading at the time as chairman for multiple terms was stronger when he was at the helm of its leadership.

“I know that Metsimaholo wants him to lead,” she told The Citizen during a recent visit to the area.

The trip is part of The Citizen‘s travels across the length and breadth of the country to explore the lives, struggles, successes, and frustrations of everyday South Africans ahead of this year’s local government elections.

The dark cloud

Ngoma-Mbutuma said Magashule was known as “Mr Service Delivery” when he was Free State Premier.

She said some people want Magashule back in government because they have realised there is a political plot against him.

“People are now starting to realise why things panned out the way that they did for Ace Magashule, when he was secretary-general of the ANC at the time when conferences came; there are now charges placed upon him,” he said.

Ngoma-Mbutuma said Magashule was starting to expose the rot inside the ANC.

“Imagine me as the secretary-general of the party publicly exposing my president from within the party,” she said.

According to Ngoma-Mbutuma, Magashule had spoken about a plan for the ANC and the DA to work together after the 2024 general elections. He allegedly spoke about this plan years in advance.

“That was very prophetic of him to say, and now what is the best thing to do: remove this man who is talking radical economic transformation, remove this man who is associated with this other faction of Zuma.”

Ngoma-Mbutuma said Magashule was one of several ANC leaders pushing the Radical Economic Transformation programme.

She said RET is not a faction as the media described it; rather, she called it a programme the ANC should have implemented.

She said although most RET leaders have left the ANC and formed their own parties, they remain united behind one vision.

ANC on Ace comeback

But ANC spokesperson in the Free State, Thabo Meeko, told The Citizen that he does not believe Magashule is still a popular figure in the province.

“Ace Magashule had a name in this province because he was a member of the ANC; outside the ANC, there is no name,” he said.

Meeko said there are also no signs that Magashule is on a hard campaign in the Free State.

He refused to comment further.

Ready to serve

In a recent interview with broadcaster EWN, Magashule said people in the province want him to serve as mayor in a Free State municipality.

“I am available to serve.”

He said he saw no problem moving from premier to secretary-general of the country’s biggest party to mayor of a small town in the Free State.

“Those are people who do not understand politics, and those are people who do not understand how to serve,” he said.