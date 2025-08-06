Politics

New roles for Joburg leaders as Dada Morero reshuffles his mayoral committee

By Itumeleng Mafisa

6 August 2025

These are some of the changes the mayor has made

Johannesburg City Council meeting at the Connie Bapela House in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is set to restructure his mayoral committee

The Citizen has reliably learnt that Morero has decided on Loyiso Masuku as the MMC for Finance. Former Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds resigned from the position last month after being elected as Speaker of Council.

Masuku previously occupied the position of MMC for Group Corporate & Shared Services.

Her old position will be given to Sithembiso Zungu.

Chief Whip

Khazamula Chauke, who also belongs to the ANC, will be nominated by the party to replace Zungu as Chief Whip of the Council, with Councillor Joseph Mofokeng as deputy chief whip.

These two positions will have to be elected through council processes at a future sitting.

It is still not clear how other portfolios will be affected, with PA leader Gayton McKenzie previously recommending the role of MMC of Transport be given to Liam Jacobs.

This is a developing story.

