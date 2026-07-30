Julius Malema explains why he supported Andrea Johnson

Malema said it is possible that Johnson misled him and other ad hoc committee members

EFF leader Julius Malema has explained why he described the disgraced, former head of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Andrea Johnson to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema compared Johnson to Madikizela-Mandela when she appeared at parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating the claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Sitting here, for me, this is quality leadership coming from a black woman. You answer questions properly, give us information well articulated. There will be more challenges, they come inherently with being a female leader.

“We all have issues we might not have handled properly; it’s part of growth, its part of becoming experienced and dealing with matters differently going forward… I thought Winnie Mandela died but Winnie Mandela has multiplied,” said Malema at the time.

Seven months later, Johnson has resigned as the head of Idac after her leadership was scrutinised at the Madlanga commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her immediate resignation on Monday.

Speculation has emerged in the last few days on whether Malema was involved in some of the irregularities within Idac because of his relationship with deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan.

Malema on Andrea Johnson

In a media briefing on Thursday, Malema explained that it is possible that Johnson misled him and other ad hoc committee members.

“My comparison to Winnie Mandela is in comparison to what she presented at the ad hoc committee. The ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission are not the same thing and they do not use the same style of investigation and the same style of interrogation.

“She might have impressed me at that ad hoc committee and impressed me in the Madlanga commission, I do not know. Or in the Madlanga commission, she might have said things that were not put forward in the ad hoc committee, and therefore comparing the two would be unreasonable.

“The reality of the situation is that you are going to have two reports, there is going to be a Madlanga commission report and there is going to be an ad hoc committee report. They may not say the same thing; they may also say the same thing. So, it all depends on the facts that were presented and the evidence that was presented,” he said.

Andrea Johnson’s testimony

Malema told reporters that he has not seen Johnson’s testimony at the Madlanga commission because of personal and EFF commitments.

“I have no privilege of watching, so I will make time. I do not know when because it is going to become more and more busy now, and that is what we are obsessed with now, running a well-oiled machine towards victory on 4 November,” he said.

Malema said even if he had been watching Johnson’s testimony, he would still be unable to comment on the matter because he is a member of the ad hoc committee that interviewed Johnson, which is currently finalising its report.

“I cannot give views here, and give views in the ad hoc committee especially, when we are doing the final report.”

Interference and Feroz Khan

He further explained that despite his personal relationship with Khan, he had not shielded him from appearing at the ad hoc committee.

Khan is also expected to appear at the Madlanga commission after being linked to a high-profile corruption and precious minerals syndicate.

“If there is anything wrong that Khan has done, then the Madlanga commission must take him on,” he said.

Malema also denied any corrupt relations with Khan.

EFF image

Despite the EFF’s name coming up several times in testimonies at the Madlanga commission, he said his party has not been affected.

“There is no negative perception,” he said.

Malema said the recent rally that his party had in Limpopo is proof that the EFF is still a well-supported party.