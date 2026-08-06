‘Mkhwanazi is currently multitasking between four courts’: Calls for EMPD deputy head to be fired

Mkhwanazi is still suspended and continues to receive a full salary.

Opposition parties in the City of Ekurhuleni say Julius Mkhwanazi, the beleaguered deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), should be fired.

This comes after news broke on Wednesday that Mkhwanazi and four other suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged 2022 murder of Immanuel Mbense and the disposal of his body in a river in the east of Johannesburg.

This marks Mkhwanazi’s fourth arrest on unrelated matters.

The Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the suspects are from the EMPD and the South African Police Service (Saps), while one is a private citizen.

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi and the other four suspects appeared before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Suspended on full pay

DA mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, said this latest arrest is yet another damning indictment of the crisis within the EMPD.

“It is simply unacceptable that Mkhwanazi, who is suspended and continues to receive a full taxpayer-funded salary, has now been arrested for the fourth time on serious criminal allegations.

“How many more arrests will it take before the city stops paying Mkhwanazi and finally acts in the public interest?” said Rasilingwane.

She said the city should act on Mkhwanazi to preserve the integrity of the municipality’s metro police.

“How many criminal allegations must pile up before the city finally finds the courage to act and end what has become a painful national embarrassment for Ekurhuleni? The fact that this is Mkhwanazi’s fourth arrest is so ridiculous that it would be hilarious were it not such a disgraceful failure of accountability,” she said.

Four court cases

The African Democratic Christian Party (ACDP) in Ekurhuleni also called for the municipality to take decisive action against Mkhwanazi.

“Deputy Chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi is currently multitasking between four courts,” said the party’s Palesa Yates.

She said that this year he has appeared in the Boksburg, Germiston, Johannesburg and Brakpan courts on various charges. She described this as “shameful”.

“The ACDP would like to know why he is still our deputy top cop in Ekurhuleni. The administration needs to fast-track Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary hearing to its logical conclusion.

“As his calendar becomes fuller, meetings will be more and more difficult to schedule – and the city’s credit rating is at risk. Our deteriorating image is a danger to business confidence,” she said.

The Citizen has sent questions to the City of Ekurhuleni regarding when Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary process will be concluded. Their comment will be added to this article when received.

Recently, the City of Ekurhuleni fired two senior officials implicated in corruption through testimony at the Madlanga commission. But Mkhwanazi is not considered a senior manager, and his employment is not processed through council.