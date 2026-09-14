ATM set to announce Vuyo Zungula as Joburg mayoral candidate

Zungula has been a member of parliament since 2019.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is expected to announce Vuyo Zungula as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Credible sources inside the party said this announcement will take place in Soweto on Monday.

Zungula is the party’s parliamentary leader and is expected to contest other political heavyweights such as Helen Zille, Kenny Kunene and Herman Mashaba for the Johannesburg mayoral position.

“He is a well-known name in South African households, and he has proved himself to be a capable leader through his work in parliament,” said a source.

Zungula is 39 years old and has been a member of the National Assembly since 2019.