DA ‘captured by ANC’, says Dion George as he quits DA

Said the party had lost its voice.

DA member of parliament Dion George has quit the party in a public rebuke of leader John Steenhuisen and party executives.

Citing a failure of the DA’s role in the government of national unity (GNU) and alleged maladministration over financial irregularities involving Steenhuisen, George said the situation had become “intolerable”.

George accused the party of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him because he had refused to buckle to pressure from GNU partners.

Resigns from DA

George spoke about the alleged internal power struggles in the DA live on broadcaster eNCA on Thursday afternoon.

“I cannot remain in a party that has, through the actions of its current leader, John Steenhuisen, been captured by the ANC and other criminal interests.”

“The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled. [It has] lost its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interests,” George said.

George said that he initially supported the concept of the GNU, as it was the best solution to the complex situation at the time.

However, he accused Steenhuisen of being vulnerable to exploitation by the ANC due to his “personal financial vulnerabilities”.

The former minister of forestry, fisheries and environment had recently submitted a complaint with the Public Protector detailing Steenhusien’s alleged abuse of power.

The DA held an internal investigation into alleged credit card abuse by Steenhuisen, which George considered to be “whitewashed”.

Removed as minister while away

George was attending COP30 in Brazil when he was notified of a reshuffle of his ministerial position.

He said that he was given a gag order by the party and when his lawyers asked for documentation related to the decision, none was or has been forthcoming.

The position of deputy minister of trade and industry was reportedly offered to George, but he denies such offer was ever presented to him by the DA.

George joined the DA in 1995 and had been a member of parliament since 2008.

He had been serving as the party’s chair of federal finance at the time of his resignation.

DA calls George’s resignation ‘unfortunate’

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille responded within hours of George’s televised resignation.

Zille said it would have been preferable for George to have tested his claims through the party’s Federal Legal Council (FLC), noting that George himself was facing disciplinary measures.

She explained that George was accused of “unjustifiably” raising the salaries of ministerial appointments, bring the party into disrepute and “allegations that staff in his ministry sought departmental information to pursue internal party political matters”.

“It is unfortunate that Dr George has resigned before answering a pending disciplinary before the DA’s FLC,” stated Zille.

“We wish Dr George well in his future endeavors,” the statement concluded.

