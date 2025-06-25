Politics

Joburg speaker removed in vote of no confidence

By Kyle Zeeman

25 June 2025

Nobuhle Mthembu ActionSA Joburg speaker

Speaker of Johannesburg Nobuhle Mthembu. Picture: X/@HermanMashaba

City of Johannesburg Speaker of Council, Nobuhle Mthembu, has been removed.

A motion of no confidence was carried against the ActionSA councillor at a sitting on Wednesday.

212 councillors supported her removal, while 48 voted against the motion.

That means the city is now without a speaker, and the council will have to reconvene to elect one. In the meantime, the city manager will preside over meetings and call a special sitting to select a new speaker.

