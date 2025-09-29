‘It is a small party’: McKenzie’s threat about ditching GNU over Kunene could disadvantage PA

The PA president claimed ANC's Dada Morero is conspiring with the EFF to give the Transport MMC post to them.

The future of Patriotic Alliance (PA) Joburg city councillor Kenny Kunene was still up in the air last night – he has been sworn back in as a councillor, but negotiations are continuing between the ANC, EFF and the PA about him being reinstated as MMC for roads and transport.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen yesterday an announcement would be made if an agreement is reached.

McKenzie vows pull PA out of GNU

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has threatened to pull his party out of the government of national unity (GNU) if Kunene is not reinstated as MMC, claiming ANC mayor Dada Morero is conspiring with the EFF to give the post to them.

Kunene resigned after being criticised for being seen at a home of Katiso “KT” Molefe while he was arrested in connection with the murder of popular SA DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

A law firm appointed by the PA to investigate the incident cleared him of wrongdoing, paving the way for his return to the council.

However, a political source in Gauteng, who asked to remain anonymous, said the position of MMC for transport was a “juicy” one because it was the portfolio with one of the biggest budgets in the metro.

The fight between the PA, ANC and the EFF was for their own benefit, not the public, the source said.

“After Kenny left, the ANC refused to give his replacement that position because they said he was too inexperienced. The replacement was a member of the PA.”

That replacement, Liam Jacobs, stepped aside when Kunene was cleared.

EFF wants MMC position?

The source alleged EFF leader Julius Malema was lobbying to have an EFF councillor given the MMC post.

The PA would do anything to make sure they hold the portfolio of transport, as it was one of the key portfolios in the municipality, the source said.

If the PA leaves the GNU, it will have a negative impact on a number of other municipalities where the ANC is working together with the PA to get the majority that they need, said the source.

When addressing PA members recently, McKenzie said he was aware Malema was negotiating with the ANC, trying to convince them to give the position to his party.

He said he was ready to resign as a minister and pull his party out of the GNU.

“The deal between the ANC is that the Gauteng PA will get the housing portfolio and that of the transport, and we gave our housing portfolio to Inkatha Freedom Party and were left with the transport portfolio.

“Then Kunene resigned. Now he has been cleared and we want him to get back the job. We cannot be dictated to by the ANC on who we should appoint to fill the portfolio given to us.

“If he is not appointed, then Tuesday morning [today] I am resigning. The only thing that can make me stay is his reinstatement,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie ‘will have to keep his word’

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the ANC national leadership would make sure Kunene is reinstated because the PA is the only weapon the ANC has to fight against the DA in terms of having the support of the coloured voters.

It was, however, surprising that McKenzie specifically needed the transport portfolio, Breakfast said.

Political expert Theo Neethling said of McKenzie’s threats: “He will have to keep his word and withdraw from the GNU.

“That would be to the PA’s disadvantage. It is a small party, but McKenzie has been in the spotlight since the formation of the GNU. This has significantly raised his profile.

“If the PA were to withdraw, the party would contest next year’s local elections without the publicity that McKenzie’s Cabinet post has provided him.”

