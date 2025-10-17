Kenny Kunene’s scandal is not affecting the PA in by-elections

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene is also the party's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Despite the challenges the PA has faced in recent months, political analyst Sanet Solomon says the party remains an attractive option to voters.

On Thursday, the IEC announced that the PA has won two wards in the recent by-elections in Soweto. Ward 29 and in Swellendam ward 6. Both these wards were held by the ANC after the 2021 Local Government Elections.

In the same round of by-elections, the ANC retained its position in Langeberg ward 4 in the Western Cape, and ward 2 in the Musina Local Municipality. They also retained a seat in ward 15 at the Dr AB Xuma municipality in the Eastern Cape.

ActionSA won ward 7 at the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in the North West.

PA’s victory in Soweto

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Solomon said these results show that the PA has become a serious political player.

“The PA appeals to voters based on their charismatic leaders, but more importantly, these leaders are able to connect with their constituents who are often completely forgotten by larger parties until election season,” she said.

Solomon said the PA has also become appealing in coloured communities because their activists are involved in communities in those areas.

“It should be stressed that these communities often remain underrepresented and forgotten.

“If they continue serving these communities, they definitely have the ability to monopolise the support of this community,” she said.

Solomon said the ANC is doing well in rural areas because of the historic connection that people in those areas have with the former liberation party.

“Voters in rural towns are familiar with the political party, its ideology, and the kind of work that it does.

“Moreover, they have a history of voting for the ANC. It might be challenging for other political parties to sway these voters’ support,” she said.

ActionSA hopeful

ActionSA said while it did not win ward 29 in Soweto, it had grown its support base in the area.

In the last local government elections, ActionSA managed to win 44 seats in the Johannesburg council; this was the party’s maiden election race.

“The result in Soweto demonstrates ActionSA’s growing influence in previously ANC-dominant voting districts. The decimation of ANC support in Soweto is key to unlocking effective coalition options in next year’s local government election, and ActionSA’s role in this regard remains indisputable,” the party said.

ANC Renewal

Meanwhile, the ANC believes that its win in small municipalities shows that people still have confidence in their renewal project.

The party has also been challenged by bad publicity amid several scandals involving its leaders.

“These results reflect the people’s enduring confidence in the ANC and affirm the growing strength of our renewal and service delivery programme that continues to take shape following the recent Special NEC on Local Government and the Roll Call of Councillors,” it said.

