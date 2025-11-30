Limpopo claims 97% of households and business have power, but not everyone’s convinced

Political analyst Solly Rashilo has cast doubt on the numbers presented. Here's why.

The South African government has planned to invest R2.2 trillion, about 30% of the country’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP), in a comprehensive energy transformation strategy, and Limpopo is also intensifying its aggressive plan to invest in electricity distribution.

In October, Electricity and Energy Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced an ambitious Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) aimed at resolving the country’s long-standing electricity crisis and swell the country’s economic growth. Ramokgopa said the government has planned to invest R2.2 trillion in a comprehensive energy transformation strategy.

The minister said the IRP aims to address electricity supply issues, promote economic growth, and create jobs, targeting a 3% GDP growth by 2030. He said there was no economy that grows when the lights are off and that there were no industries that would decide to locate in South Africa if the government could not guarantee them reliable, affordable electricity.

Ramokgopa’s announcement struck a chord with the Limpopo provincial government, which is working hard to provide electricity access to all citizens and businesses.

This week, Premier Phophi Ramathuba’s office proudly announced that the province’s household and business electricity connection currently stands at 97% — an indication that collecting firewood to prepare lunch or dinner would soon become a thing of the past for Limpopo’s 6.4 million populace.

According to the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP) 2025-2030, seen by The Citizen, the previous period saw significant progress in household electrification, with the rate increasing from 92.7% to 97%. While the improvement is notable, the current plan emphasises targeted interventions to address remaining backlogs and ensure universal access.

Premier Ramathuba said the pace at which the province was moving indicated it was positioning itself as one of the best provinces in the country for economic investment.

Figures disputed

But a political analyst, Solly Rashilo, disagreed, claiming it would be hard to audit and verify such a number when rural areas and temporary settlements were so common.

“I contend that disagreements over inflated electrification stats in Limpopo are well-founded, given the province’s predominantly rural and tribal settlements, which make accurate data collection nearly impossible due to logistical hurdles, informal housing, cultural barriers, and persistent issues like illegal connections and infrastructure theft, highlighted in municipal and Eskom reports.

“Without rigorous independent audits, these systemic flaws likely undermine the reported 97% provincial accuracy, necessitating more localised, culturally sensitive verification methods,” said Rashilo.

Houses in two villages electrified

The Citizen has spoken to ordinary citizens and traditional leadership in Limpopo’s far-flung Ga-Mongatane and Straykraal villages in rural Fetakgomo/Tubatse local municipality. Around 890 households are powered in the two villages.

The municipality is the second largest in the province after Polokwane, with a population of 575 960, the majority of whom now have electricity in their homes.

Speaking during the handing over of a contractor for the electricity connection in Ga-Mongatana village, traditional leader Kgoshi Masha of Maepe a Bauba applauded the municipality for bringing much-needed relief to households that have lived without electricity for years.

He said the project would not only improve the quality of life for residents, but also create employment opportunities for local businesses to thrive while contributing to the fight against poverty, unemployment and social inequality.

Kgoshi Masha encouraged the contractor to work harmoniously with Moshate (head kraal) and the broader community to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

No more candles and firewood… but now load reduction

A resident of Ga-Mongatana, Mick Mokwala, said he was equally elated.

“I have never used electricity in my house since I was born. My family and I always depended on candles for light and firewood for cooking. But today, I am over the moon.”

Resident Modiidi Marius Molewa of Relela Village in Bolobedu was ecstatic to have electricity, but said he is worried about the constant load shedding.

Fetakgomo/Tubatse mayor, Eddy “Shebeshebe” Maila, said electricity connection to households was a basic right for the people of the municipality, the Limpopo province, and the country at large.

“This is what we promised our people during the unveiling of manifestos on the road to elections. We promised our people that their pain is our pain and that under the ANC leadership, we would change their lives for the better.

“We as the municipality are saying: Don’t praise a fish for swimming, but praise the fish for excelling in swimming.

“There is no denying that our municipality is excelling in delivering basic services to its people,” said Maila.