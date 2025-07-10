SACP official claims Mabuza backed unity to prevent Zuma’s ‘rule from the grave’

Mabuza’s sudden decision to support for Ramaphosa at the ANC's 2017 conference was seen as a betrayal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC’s 55th National Conference at Nasrec on 16 December 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Nhlakanipho Zuma, the second deputy secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in Mpumalanga, has claimed that former deputy president David Mabuza backed Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017, believing that Jacob Zuma was trying to maintain control from behind the scenes.

Three memorial services were held across Mpumalanga on Thursday to honour Mabuza.

They took place at the Sydney Choma Banquet Hall in the Nkangala region, the Mayflower Community Hall in the Gert Sibande region, and the Phola Sport Field in Hazyview, Ehlanzeni region.

SACP Mpumalanga recounts Mabuza’s switch

Speaking at the Mayflower service, Zuma – who also serves as mayor of Govan Mbeki Municipality – recalled a meeting between the ANC and SACP prior to the party’s 2017 elective conference in Polokwane.

“When he arrived, he said, ‘You are communists. How is it possible for you to choose a capitalist to be the president? Why are you supporting capital?’ [Mabuza was] referring to comrade Cyril.

“We responded, ‘Please explain to us how you expect us to look at this matter. Who are you choosing?’

“Then he responded. He said, ‘I’m not choosing anyone,’” Zuma said.

According to the SACP official, Mabuza believed Jacob Zuma’s support for former Cabinet minister and ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was part of an attempt to “rule from the grave”.

“[Mabuza said] uBaba, referring to the former president comrade Zuma, wants to rule the grave; hence he is giving us uMama [NDZ].”

“He said uMama will win the conference, but she will not win the upcoming elections. He then requested us, as the Communist Party, to support unity.

“We asked to look at the face of this unity. We asked who this unity you speak of is. He didn’t answer us. He left us as we were.”

Mabuza’s last-minute withdrawal from supporting Dlamini-Zuma at the 2017 conference was regarded as a betrayal by Jacob Zuma supporters.

Mashatile pays tribute to Mabuza

In Ehlanzeni, Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a eulogy hailing Mabuza as an “exemplary cadre of the ANC”.

“While we are here to celebrate his life, we also acknowledge that his untimely passing has left us scarred and deeply grieved,” he said.

Mashatile defended his predecessor amid mixed reactions surrounding Mabuza’s legacy, stating that his “good deeds and character” far outweighed what some may have perceived as his “bad side”.

“There is no human being without a flaw. Human beings are not angels, and we must acknowledge their weaknesses.”

He described Mabuza as a key figure in South Africa’s post-apartheid rebuilding and a central player in unifying the ANC.

“Many can attest that within the African National Congress, he fostered a sense of unity, recognising that such cohesion is vital not just for the party but for all South Africans.”

“He was committed to fighting for unity and defeating the demon of factionalism in the movement. This is a commitment he lived up to until the end,” the deputy president said.

“Even in the conference that elected him as chairperson of the [Mpumalanga] province in a contest that had cut the conference into two irreconcilable groups, comrade DD had the courage to talk about [the] phenomenon and bravely called for this ceasing of hostilities and focusing on building unity in the organisation,” Mashatile added.

[IN PICTURES] ANC Deputy President, Cde Paul Mashatile, delivered the keynote address at a memorial service in honour of Former Deputy President, Cde David Mabuza, at Phola Sports Field in Mpumalanga.



“He was committed to fighting for unity and defeating the demon of… pic.twitter.com/CUGT9EfaHS — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) July 10, 2025

Also paying tribute was Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie, who criticised the media for how it has covered Mabuza’s legacy since his death.

“The media thrives through negative stories. What is negative to them is good stories,” he said.

