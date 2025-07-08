Mabuza remembered as humble leader who resisted capture

David Mabuza is celebrated for his integrity, refusal to support the Guptas, and service to South Africa and Mpumalanga.

Tributes continue to pour in for former deputy president David Mabuza, whom many see as the man who stopped a second takeover by Jacob Zuma through his proxies.

Although he was initially on the Zuma faction slate before the ANC national conference election in 2017, Mabuza’s last-minute withdrawal from supporting then presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was regarded as a betrayal by Zuma supporters.

He joined the Ramaphosa camp, helping it to secure victory as he brought all of his massive Mpumalanga support base to back him against Dlamini-Zuma.

Mabuza’s switch from Dlamini-Zuma to Ramaphosa seen as turning point

This was regarded as a wise move by many who believed Dlamini-Zuma’s presidency would have ensured the continuation of the Zuma status quo, which was unpopular with voters.

Dlamini-Zuma was loyal to the former president and the Gupta brothers, who were fingered for the corporate capture of the state, adored her.

They selected Dlamini-Zuma as The New Age Newsmaker of the Year and she was one of the movers and shakers they believed in, along with Zuma himself.

The Guptas captured some provinces and offered their premiers extra publicity on the pages of The New Age and ANN7 TV channel.

Gauteng under Nomvula Mokonyane, Ace Magashule’s Free State, Northern Cape which was then led by Sylvia Lucas and North West under Supra Mahumapelo received special treatments on the Gupta publication and channel.

While other premiers were eating from the Guptas’ hand and, in turn, dishing out state advertisements to The New Age to keep it afloat after commercial advertisers boycotted it, Mabuza refused to cooperate or be captured by the Guptas.

Blacklisted by Guptas

He pulled out adverts from the Mpumalanga administration at the last moment after learning that the ads were earmarked to be published in The New Age.

This caused Mabuza and then Western Cape premier, Helen Zille to be blacklisted by the Guptas. Zille’s sin was to stop participating in the business breakfast shows organised by New Age, after discovering that it was a conduit to syphon off state funds.

Zille called for transparency and accountability from the stateowned enterprises that were funding The New Age.

In its tribute to Mabuza, Cosatu said Mabuza, at 64 years of age, had led a full life: “Comrade DD dedicated his time on earth in service of the people, not only in his home communities and the broader Mpumalanga province, but the entire nation.”

The federation’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, praised Mabuza for the role he played as a student during the darkest days of apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s and as a teacher activist.

Cosatu said Mabuza’s experience as a teacher and principal made him a fitting choice as the first MEC for education in Mpumalanga after the democratic breakthrough of 1994.

Raised profile of Mpumalanga

Mabuza, alongside stalwarts Mathews Phosa, Thabang Makwetla and January “Che” Masilela, raised the profile of Mpumalanga from the quiet Eastern Transvaal, to the land of the rising sun.

It is a sign of how far South Africa has come that a young man born in poverty-stricken Phola, eMalahleni, can rise to be an MEC, a premier and a deputy president.

History will remember “DD”, as he is affectionately known, as a humble leader, one who was not afraid to lead.

