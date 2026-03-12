Macpherson orders an audit on state houses after allegations by Western Cape judge

There are allegations that some officials could be staying in government houses illegally,

The minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Machperson, has called for an audit of all government residences around the country.

This comes after allegations that some of these government houses could be occupied illegally.

Macpherson said the department has a responsibility to ensure that public property is managed strictly in accordance with the law and that state residences are allocated only to individuals who qualify for them.

“The department of Public Works & Infrastructure is the custodian of the state’s property portfolio and has a duty to ensure that public assets are used properly and in the interests of the people of South Africa.

“However, recent incidents have demonstrated that stronger oversight is required to ensure that state residences are not unlawfully occupied or treated as private benefits.

“This national audit will allow the Department to establish a clear picture of the current status of all state-owned residential properties,” said Macpherson.

He said that in instances where individuals are found occupying state property unlawfully or without the necessary entitlement, the department will issue notices to vacate and pursue legal action if compliance is not forthcoming.

“Public assets exist to serve the people of South Africa and cannot be treated as private benefits. This audit forms part of our commitment to restore proper management across the state’s property portfolio and ensure that public property is protected and used for the public good,” he said.

What will the investigation look at?

As part of the auditing process, the officials from the department will check the occupation status of all residential properties under DPWI management. They will also confirm whether occupants continue to qualify for the benefit under the applicable policies and legal frameworks.

“It will include properties allocated to various categories of qualifying beneficiaries, including members of the judiciary, government officials and other public servants.

He said the process will also identify properties that may be occupied without valid lease agreements, or where occupants continue to reside in state housing despite no longer meeting the qualifying criteria.

“This audit will ensure that the state’s residential property portfolio is brought back

into full compliance with the law,” he said.

Western Cape judge controversy

The audit comes after Western Cape judge Daniel Thulare told the Sunday Times, recently that he sees no point in vacating a state house he has been staying in for several years because judges in the North West are also staying in state houses.

He currently stays in a state house in Kuils River, Cape Town. Rentals in that area are valued at between R20 000 and R30 000 per month.

He has been given until April 15 to vacate the state house.

