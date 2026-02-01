Madlanga commission: Ramaphosa accused of protecting ‘comrade’ Mchunu

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says there is no evidence that Ramaphosa is protecting Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of protecting his ANC comrade, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, by not acting against him after the release of the Madlanga Commission’s interim report.

On 13 July 2025, Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the commission following allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about a sophisticated criminal syndicate that has allegedly infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC, submitted its interim report on 17 December 2025.

Last week, Ramaphosa said in a statement that he had studied the interim report and accepted its recommendations.

“President Ramaphosa further welcomes the referrals by the commission of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals.”

Fourteen officials have been mentioned so far for action to be taken against them, but Mchunu’s name is not among them.

This has sparked accusations that the president is protecting his comrade while the country continues to pay for two ministers in the same post.

‘No evidence’ of Ramaphosa’s protection

In an interview with SABC on Friday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said there was no evidence that Ramaphosa is protecting Mchunu.

The president is reportedly waiting for the commission to finish its work before deciding on whether to take action against him.

“It’s not a case of Minister Mchunu being defended or protected. There’s no protection. There’s no evidence of the president protecting Minister Mchunu in any way whatsoever,” said Magwenya.

“The fact is, with respect to the Madanga commission, the president recognises that what has come out of that commission has contributed to low levels of confidence and law enforcement.

“There’s an opportunity to reform the criminal justice system, which will happen when the commission has concluded its work

“The president is a person of due process; he prefers to have due process in place. We have a constitution, and we are a country that ensures that when we deal with people, whether there are allegations against them or not, those people are dealt with in a fair manner, and that’s what the president fundamentally believes in.

“In this particular case, he will act when he needs to act against Minister Mchunu. He doesn’t think he needs to act against Minister Mchunu now, given what he has heard at the commission.

“You can hold the view that he must act now, he holds the view that he will act once the commission has concluded its work because he believes that Minister Mchunu must answer to those allegations and that at the end of the commission’s work, the commission will have findings against Minister Mchunu that he can then reference in his action.”

Allegations against Mchunu

During his July 2025 media briefing, Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, the judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

He singled out Mchunu for allegedly disbanding the PKTT to protect criminals. Mchunu has denied the allegations.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola, former police minister Bheki Cele and other police officials all testified at the Madlanga commission that Mchunu was in no position to disband the PKTT alone.

Mchunu has since been placed on special leave, while the acting police minister, Firoz Cachalia, continues the work.

Mchunu has also taken time off from his ANC duties until he is cleared of wrongdoing.

The PKTT continues its work as police management considers extending it beyond one province.

