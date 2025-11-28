‘He can’t go home and eat our money’: Malema wants Ramaphosa impeached over Phala Phala

The EFF leader says a motion of no confidence would not be sufficient.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sharply criticised the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), accusing the highest court in the country of stalling on its ruling regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

EFF leaders and supporters marched through Johannesburg on Friday, heading to the ConCourt in Braamfontein to deliver a memorandum demanding the immediate release of the long-awaited Phala Phala judgment.

Although the party’s case was heard in November 2024, the court has yet to issue a verdict, prompting frustration from the EFF.

Malema slams ConCourt over Phala Phala judgment delay

Speaking to supporters, Malema led chants of “down with Ramaphosa”, “down with ANC” and “down with DA”.

He argued that the ConCourt was failing to uphold constitutional principles by not delivering judgments timeously.

“For more than a year, the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the land, cannot produce a simple judgment,” Malema said.

He challenged the court’s credibility, questioning how it could expect lower courts to meet deadlines when it did not meet its own.

“How do you say those who fall under you must release a judgment after three months when the matter is concluded, but you can take the whole year?

“If you say the law courts must take three months, you must take two months to show them that you are leading by example and they must follow your example. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he remarked.

Malema went further, labelling Ramaphosa “a criminal occupying the office of the president”.

Referencing the recent arrest of Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane on corruption charges, Malema said it was proof that judicial officers could be compromised.

“Now, we have proof that judges can be corrupt. Why are these judges so scared of Cyril Ramaphosa?”

He also criticised the court for handing down judgments on other cases that were heard after the Phala Phala matter.

Malema argued it was no secret that $580 000 hidden in a couch was stolen at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

“How can the sofa be safer than the safe itself.”

Ramaphosa impeachment

Malema demanded the arrest of outgoing National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, accusing her of obstructing justice after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to pursue charges against the president.

He insisted that the section 89 independent panel had found Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the February 2020 burglary, despite Parliament rejecting the report that could have initiated impeachment proceedings.

“The impeachment processes must kick in and the president must go and answer,” Malema said, adding that the ANC’s use of its majority to block the report’s adoption did not mean the decision was rational.

“Let this matter go back to Parliament.”

He argued that a motion of no confidence would not be sufficient as Ramaphosa would still retain presidential benefits, insisting instead that impeachment was necessary.

“That’s what we want because this man, he has eaten enough.

“He can’t go home and eat our money, he must go home empty handed and continue to eat his dollars outside the office of the president.”

Malema ended his address by singing the apartheid-era chant, Dubul’ ibhunu (Shoot the Boer, kill the Boer).

Earlier in the week, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya dismissed concerns around the delay, stating that there was “nothing sinister” about the time taken to finalise the judgment.