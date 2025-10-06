Mashaba mulls Joburg mayor bid as ActionSA backs Khumalo in Ekurhuleni

Mashaba said he would only make himself available for the race should ActionSA not be able to find a Joburg challenger as good as Khumalo

There is still no clear indication whether ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba will step up to take on the formidable DA candidate, Helen Zille, in the race to be mayor of Johannesburg.

If he does, say political observers, expect an acrimonious fight because Mashaba, a former Joburg mayor, had a bitter falling out with the DA some years ago and has scores to settle.

Mashaba also claimed in the Sunday Times that the DA’s former parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko, who also had a finger-pointing departure from the party, approached him to ask to be ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Joburg.

Mazibuko, however, denied this.

ActionSA names Khumalo for Ekurhuleni

ActionSA announced Xolani Khumalo as its candidate mayor for the City of Ekurhuleni over the weekend, as parties start campaigning for the local government elections ahead.

Mashaba said he would only make himself available for the race should ActionSA not be able to find a Joburg challenger as good as Khumalo or Nasiphi Moya, who is mayor of Tshwane and the party’s candidate for that position.

Mashaba said while he is 66, he still has “some energy” for the job. “I’m as active as when I was 22, when I started my business career.”

Khumalo said he was ready for politics.

“Although I am not coming in as a politician, but a patriot who shares with millions of citizens loss of hope in career politicians. Believing that we are on this unfavourable trajectory as a country and certainly Ekurhuleni, because of politicians. I have put together a plan of action to fix Ekurhuleni.

“It includes restoring law and order, ending drug abuse, combating corruption, ensuring service delivery, delivering growth and jobs, ensuring spatial dignity, establishing responsive government, providing basic health care and efficient public transport.”

Khumalo has previously claimed that the DA’s white support base was “shielding” the ANC and enabling corruption.

ActionSA eyes Gauteng metros

Mashaba said they had more surprises up their sleeve.

“We are working around the clock for mayoral candidates of other municipalities we are going to contest. Watch this space,” he said.

Mashaba said the three metros in Gauteng were central to ActionSA’s success in the upcoming local government elections and “that is where our focus is largely going to be”.

“We have shown what Action SA does when it gets to work fixing. During my three years as mayor of Johannesburg, the city was on a clear path to recovery. Yet, deliberate sabotage by dark forces brought down the multiparty government I was leading,” he said.

Mashaba said in just 12 months, under the leadership of Nasiphi Moya, the City of Tshwane has begun a turnaround.

The city has secured R16 billion in new investment, bringing new opportunities and jobs.

“Imagine what we could do with five full years in cities and towns,” he said.

Analysts weigh in on ActionSA’s strategy

Political analyst Dr Rene Oosthuizen said: “The focus currently is more at gaining headlines than addressing genuine governance challenges. From my perspective, Mashaba’s decision to back Khumalo raises questions about the party’s internal coherence and policy clarity.

“I caution voters to carefully examine whether a candidate’s track record and policy positions align with the pressing needs and challenges in their communities. I would further argue that it is crucial for voters to evaluate a candidate’s commitment to good governance and their ability to deliver tangible improvements in local government,” she said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said: “Ekurhuleni is one of the areas in which ActionSA thinks it can build momentum on the back of the ANC’s decline.”

He added that Khumalo was a controversial figure and shares values with Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie and their xenophobic stance.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said it was encouraging to have a wider range of personalities keen to stand for local government.

“The star attraction of a candidate, whether they are a public figure or have high name recognition, is not indicative of their specific abilities in managing the complexities of a large metro.”

Silke said while political parties use the name recognition of individuals to attract attention from a PR and voters’ point of view, it is not necessarily a ticket to increasing support.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said last month the ANC is not ready to announce its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, with current mayor Dada Morero not guaranteed to be selected.

The ANC in Johannesburg will likely hold its long-delayed regional conference later this month, where Morero will face competition from finance MMC Loyiso Masuku for the position of chair.

The chair typically runs for mayor of the city.

