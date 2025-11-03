Mashaba will only step in as ActionSA’s Joburg mayoral candidate as a last resort

ActionSA said it is looking for a candidate within the party as well as headhunting

ActionSA said it has opened up application processes within the party for their mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement on Monday, the party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party is looking for talent internally.

“This decision follows an extensive analysis of the collapse in service delivery and governance in Johannesburg since the end of Herman Mashaba’s tenure as mayor, and the resulting decline in public confidence,” said Beaumont.

Will Mashaba run for Joburg mayor?

There were calls within ActionSA for Mashaba, the party’s president, to step up and run as a mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. But Beaumont said the party wanted to consider other candidates before making a decision.

“It was at Mashaba’s request that an open nomination process be pursued to ensure that the party considers all possible options for a credible candidate to lead Johannesburg. In response to numerous calls for him to stand as ActionSA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Mashaba has indicated that he would like to reflect on the matter further while ensuring that the party assesses other strong candidates to avoid a coronation,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘As far as I am concerned, they’ve stolen public money’: Mashaba’s battle with axed councillors intensifies

Beaumont said the nominations process will begin this week and conclude at the end of November.

“This nomination process comes at a critical moment for Johannesburg residents who face the invidious choice between a failed ANC mayor and a DA candidate whose record in government depended on where one lived and took place 1 500km away, two decades ago.

“Under these circumstances, there could be no more important time to offer Johannesburg residents a proven and credible alternative capable of fixing the city,” he said.

Headhunting

The party’s president Herman Mashaba indicated that they were also looking outside the party for talent.

“We are currently running an internal process, including headhunting, if necessary,” he said.

Mashaba refused to disclose the names of the candidates that could be on the list of those who are headhunted from outside the party.

“We do not have a person identified as yet. The City of Johannesburg is too important,” he said.

Lindiwe Mazibuko vs Helen Zille

However, there is speculation that former DA MP Lindiwe Mazibuko could be a mayoral candidate the party is pursuing.

The Sunday Times recently reported that Mazibuko had approached Mashaba to express her interest in leading the party in council as mayoral candidate after 2026.

But Mazibuko denied this.

The Citizen understands that Mazibuko has an axe to grind with Helen Zille, the current mayoral candidate for the DA. The two fell out in 2013, reportedly because of different views on BBBEE.

She announced her departure from the DA in 2014.

Shaky caucus

ActionSA is also expected to replace eight councillors soon after some of their caucus members in Johannesburg were fired for allegedly being inefficient and not meeting their targets.

The party is currently the third biggest party in council with 44 seats. Mashaba told The Citizen that he is confident that his party is growing in Johannesburg despite the changing political landscape within the metro.

NOW READ: DA must apologise to Gauteng residents ahead of Lesufi’s motion of no confidence, says ActionSA