Mashaba v Zille for Joburg mayor? ActionSA leader won’t rule out return

Herman Mashaba was mayor of the city, representing the DA, between 2016 and 2019, and there have been calls for him to return.

While ActionSA has announced its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, it is keeping its cards close to its chest on who it will choose in Johannesburg.

The party unveiled crime-fighting TV star Xolani Khumalo on Saturday, describing him as “a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services, and ensure growth and jobs”.

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya is the current mayor of Tshwane and will campaign to remain in the post in next year’s local government elections.

This leaves a question mark over who the party will then put forward as their mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. The DA has already announced its Federal Council chair, Helen Zille, as its choice for mayor.

‘Still available’

While Mashaba previously told The Citizen that he could not confirm whether he would throw his name in the ring for the position, he said on Saturday that he may be convinced.

“At the moment, I’m on a mission to look for young talent. But in the event we don’t find anyone capable of taking on not only Helen Zille, because we’re not only going to contest against the DA, but also the ANC, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the EFF, Herman Mashaba is still available.”

He said that while he is 66, he still has “some energy” for the job. “I’m as active as when I was 22, when I started my business career.”

What about the ANC?

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said last month that the ANC is not ready to announce its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, with current Joburg mayor Dada Morero not guaranteed to be selected.

“Public representatives will come next year when we conclude our list process.

“We do not run our election campaign based on personalities. We run the election campaign based on what the ANC has done for the people, and we account to the people on what the party has done,” he added.

The ANC in Johannesburg will likely hold its long-delayed regional conference later this month, where Morero is set to face competition from finance MMC Loyiso Masuku for the chair position. The chair has typically run for mayor of the city.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU)-based political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast told The Citizen previously that whoever the ANC fields will not help the party win the City of Johannesburg next year.

“It does not matter who steps up to the plate; it will not make the ANC win the elections. Things are worse in the current circumstances. The ANC knows that Dada Morero, if it is him, did not do what is supposed to be done; otherwise, there would not be protests over services.

“When I look to see who can step up to the plate, I do not see anyone. The ANC has their own processes of selecting candidates, but I do not think it has been effective.”

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

