Not Mashatile or Mbalula: The woman ‘gunning to be ANC president’

Ramaphosa is reportedly backing her after his first choice was placed on special leave amid allegations of corruption and political interference.

While much of the talk around who will replace ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has centred around his deputy, Paul Mashatile, and party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, a third candidate has emerged.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has reportedly joined the race for the ANC’s top job, and has the backing of some party bigwigs.

The Sunday Times reported that she has already been introduced to potential funders.

“Number One [Ramaphosa] told those Stellenbosch fellows that he prefers Didiza over all these other people that are contesting,” a source told the paper.

The concern, the paper’s source adds, is that she may not have the backing of ordinary members and will struggle to garner support from provinces.

Her candidacy is reportedly backed by Ramaphosa, who had previously wanted Senzo Mchunu to succeed him.

The police minister was placed on special leave by the president in July amid claims of corruption, political interference, and criminal collusion.

The allegations against him, which he has denied, have sparked a judicial commission of inquiry and a Parliamentary ad-hoc committee to investigate rot in the SA Police Service.

Still, his name may later re-emerge in the months leading to the ANC elective conference in 2027.

The ‘right leader will emerge’

Speaking on Ramaphosa’s successor, ANC stalwart Mathews Phosa previously told The Citizen that he is confident “when that time comes, the right leader of the ANC will emerge.”

“That leader may or may not be a member of the current NEC, but they will emerge at the right time to rescue the party from its current leadership crisis, corruption and factionalism.

“When that time comes, the leader of the ANC, a leader that we deserve, will emerge, I am convinced. They always emerge; it’s better that they keep their heads low now and focus on service for the people,” Phosa said last month.

Could Ramaphosa still step down?

Despite public calls from several leaders for party members not to discuss or scheme, rumours around Ramaphosa’s successor have been swirling for months. The talk in corridors grew louder over the last month when reports indicated that Ramaphosa may not see out his term.

The Citizen previously reported that Ramaphosa was rumoured to have wanted to step down after the recent G20 Leaders’ Summit but was convinced to stay on.

However, the pressure for him to go may increase when the party sits for its National General Council (NGC) this week. The party describes the council as a “mid-term review platform” to, among others, “refine its strategies and tactics for the battles ahead.”

The NGC will also test the waters for a Didiza presidency.

It is set to run from Monday, 8 December, to Thursday, 11 December.

