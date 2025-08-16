Mazibuko reaffirms that the National Dialogue will be in the hands of South Africans

The National Dialogue will take place within communities before the next national convention,

Despite concerns that the National Dialogue has been “hijacked” by the ANC and government, Lindiwe Mazibuko, who is a member of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) has reassured South Africans that the process is citizen-led.

Mazibuko delivered the closing address at the end of the first national convention in Pretoria on Saturday.

The convention brought members of different sectors together with other stakeholders to discuss the framework of the dialogue process in communities.

“From the outset, we established that citizens will drive this dialogue grounded in our President’s commitment to unity. This dialogue is owned by the people,” she said.

Tough times ahead for the country

Mazibuko said the process of national engagement will not be easy, but she said the EPG will be there to ensure the success of the National Dialogue.

Her comments also come as several political parties and legacy foundations have distanced themselves from the dialogue, citing transparency and time frame issues.

“The road ahead will not be easy, our obstacles are deep-rooted and complex, we will have setbacks and we will have disagreements, there may be moments where despair seems more appealing than hope.

“The imminent persons group, which I am proud to be part of, is committed to walking this path with you.

“We will not waiver or abandon our efforts. This dialogue is for the people, and it belongs to you,” she said.

Why have a National Dialogue?

She said the dialogue will help shape the future of South Africa for the next 30 years.

“Together we will create a shared vision for the next 30 years. We are here because South Africans want real action jobs and livelihoods, safety from crime and corruption, a functioning education system, a state that embodies integrity, a culture of values and social cohesion, tangible progress in addressing violence against women and girls,” she said.

When will the dialogue kick off?

Despite Mazibuko’s closing remarks, there are some who believe that the convention did not achieve its intended purpose because of the rushed nature of events.

The convention had also failed to constitute a steering committee during the two days of the convention.

Meanwhile, the EPG has been called upon to ensure that all finances related to the dialogue are spent in accordance with government regulations, which guide the spending of public money.

