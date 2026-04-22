‘Mbalula must sweep his own backyard’: ANC and DA blame each other for Tshwane looting

The suspended CFO of the City of Tshwane was grilled at the Madlanga commission this week.

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has hit back at ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who blamed the DA for the looting of the municipality’s coffers which has been exposed in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Madlanga commission has uncovered widespread corruption, tender rigging and financial irregularities in the City of Tshwane, particularly within the metro police department (TMPD). The municipality’s suspended CFO Gareth Mnisi gave his testimony to the commission this week.

However, on Monday Mbalula told reporters during a media briefing in Johannesburg that the DA is to blame for the situation the City of Tshwane finds itself in.

“Look at Tshwane, who was the mayor there? Brink. He produced a debt crisis for Tshwane under the DA. They governed there for the longest time… even now Tshwane is still facing financial challenges, bankruptcy and all of that.

“Look at Madlanga and think about Tshwane. Open the TV now and see who is on the stand, the CFO of Tshwane that is unheard of,” he said.

DA’s Brink points finger at ANC

Brink responded to Mbalula’s claims, blaming the ANC for the corruption and tender fraud in the metro. The DA lost power to the ANC and its coalition partners in October 2024.

“If Gareth Mnisi committed misconduct while I was the mayor, I would’ve taken action against him. The revelations at the Madlanga commission relate to his conduct after the DA-led coalition in Tshwane was replaced by an ANC-led coalition.

“Eugene Modise, the ANC regional chairman and Tshwane’s current MMC for finance, has been implicated in a forensic report as benefitting unlawfully from a contact with the city. Nothing happens to him. The ANC think that a different set of rules apply to them.

“Fikile Mbalula must sweep in his own backyard before peering his head over the wall to criticise his neighbours,” he said.

Will City of Tshwane council act?

Brink told The Citizen that the DA brought a motion to the last council meeting for a full investigation into the Madlanga commission revelations. He said the motion was not carried because the meeting was prematurely adjourned. He blamed the speaker of the council for this.

“We believe he acted in a deceitful manner in doing so. The name of Eugene Modise has come up again and again, not just at the commission but in a forensic report of the council. Mayor Nasiphi Moya is too weak and scared to act against him, but the DA won’t let her get away.

“She claims that she is waiting for a council committee to act against Modise, but in the meantime, why doesn’t she suspend him as MMC? It is the minimum precautionary measure she can take to protect Tshwane’s finances and the interests of taxpayers,” said Brink.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Moya committed to implementing the recommendations of the Madlanga commission regarding the City of Tshwane. But she has been accused of not acting against the coalition partners that voted for her to become the mayor.

Meanwhile, Mbalula also blamed the DA administration in the City of Ekurhuleni for corruption exposed by the Madlanga commission. He described the looting in Ekurhuleni as a “smash and grab”.