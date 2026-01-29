Mbalula says ANC will support Morero in motion of no confidence vote

Even if Dada Morero survives, he still faces pushback within his own party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says his party will not support the motion of no confidence vote against Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero.

The motion is on Thursday’s council meeting agenda and was proposed by a group of minority parties that call themselves the Minority Governing Parties (MGP).

This is not the first time they have brought a motion of no confidence against Morero, despite being in the same coalition that he leads.

Mbalula unhappy with minority parties

Mbalula slammed the minority parties for constantly threatening Morero with a motion of no confidence. He briefed the media in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Why is it that when the minority party have a grievance against the mayor they will gang up against their coalition partner and demand that the mayor must resign and the ANC must give them another mayor? It has never been done, nowhere.”

Mbalula said the ANC had allowed Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to serve as mayor without bringing a motion of no confidence against him. He said Al Jama-ah must afford the ANC the same courtesy.

“If there is something that Dada is doing that is undermining coalition partners, they must raise it with us so that we rein in Dada, and if he is removed, it should be on our case.”

Mbalula said he is concerned about rumours that some in the ANC Johannesburg caucus could be part of a plot to oust Morero. He said he does not believe this is true and stated that even Morero’s political nemesis Loyiso Masuku wants Morero to continue being the mayor of Johannesburg.

“As a matter of fact, on record, Joburg comrades have said themselves that they want Dada to continue without us,” he said.

Despite Mbalula’s assertion that the Johannesburg caucus wants Morero to keep his job as mayor all of the regional office bearers of the ANC in Johannesburg are affiliated with an anti-Morero slate.

Mbalula says there’s no need for another mayor

Mbalula said the ANC should focus on campaigning for the local government elections, not on changing mayors.

“We will not support that motion… who wants to destabilise the government 10 months before the elections?

“All political parties are now gearing themselves up for local government elections.”

Will other parties support motion of no confidence?

The Citizen understands that the DA will have a caucus to discuss their position on the motion, but initial reports indicated that they wanted to support the motion of no confidence.

The PA, a coalition partner of the ANC, has not indicated its position, but it has expressed dissatisfaction with the mayor’s interference in the department of transport, which it leads.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party will abstain from the vote.

This is a developing story.

