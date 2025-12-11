‘It’s a question of conscience’ – Mbalula says wealthy ANC members should help the party

Fikile Mbalula told the media that the management staff at Luthuli House has not been paid.

The ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, says their wealthy members should also help the party to resolve its financial problems.

He was speaking at the Birchwood hotel in Boksburg on Wednesday, where the party is holding its National General Council (NGC).

“It is correct that you have very rich people who happen to be ANC members…it is a question of the conscience of those members to contribute the wealth that they have acquired as members of the ANC,” he said.

Unpaid staff

Mbalula’s comments come as the party is struggling to pay staff salaries. According to Mbalula, their wage bill is around R20 million per month.

Mbalula said he has also not been receiving a salary for months. But he said the party is developing strategies to become financially sustainable.

“Our mobilisation of resources will not look at only people who are members; we will expand the strategy to ensure that we raise enough resources for the organisation,” he said.

Mbalula told the media that the delegates to their NGC had paid for their own expenses to participate in the conference.

“We are here because members of the ANC contributed individually to be here, from the point of transport to accommodating themselves. This is something that has not happened in the past.

“This is part of the renewal process we have introduced that members take care of the business of the organisation, so coming to this meeting, we have copied the way of doing things like in the church,” he said.

Mbalula said ANC members will also have to start buying their own T-shirts for conferences.

“This is part of doing things differently, and they are contributing to the success of this gathering.”

TG report

Mbalula said the party’s finances are in poor condition. As a result, the party will not be able to provide the media with its treasurer’s general report, which outlines the party’s financial challenges.

Despite its financial challenges, the party said it will not sell its assets, including its building on Sauer Street in Johannesburg.

Mbalula said downsizing their staff is also not an option. The ANC has blamed its financial problems on several factors, including the party-political funding act.

They also say they no longer get international donations as they did during their days as a liberation party.

On Monday, their unpaid staff protested outside the Birchwood Hotel as their wealthy party members drove luxury cars in and out of the conference venue.

Some of the ANC’s wealthiest members, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe.

