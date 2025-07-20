‘He is no messiah’: Mbalula slams Zuma for misleading the world

The ANC's foreign policy on non-alignment has been challenged by many political party's even in the GNU.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is accusing former president Jacob Zuma of abusing the South African flag and misleading the international community.

This comes after the country’s flag was used in a bilateral meeting between Zuma and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Zuma participated in this meeting as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC), not the MK party.

However, the South African government is incensed by this and is demanding an explanation from the government of Morocco.

Mbalula not surprised by Zuma’s opposition to ANC’s foreign policy

Mbalula spoke to the media in Cape Town on Sunday. He described Zuma as a sell-out and a trouble-maker.

“Jacob Zuma represents everything that is wrong that is pursued by sell-outs. The ANC will fight alongside the Sahrawi people for their self-determination.

“Morocco must stop the occupation of Western Sahara. Zuma is no messiah. He is a sell-out of note,” he said.

Mbalula said he is not surprised by Zuma’s opposition to the ANC’s foreign policy of non-alignment.

“This is no surprise to us, the very reason to steal the assets of the ANC to form a political party and call it what it is, and divide our people.

“He weakened the ANC for his own personal aggrandisement, he is what he has been and he will be remembered for that,” he said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ANC said Zuma is betraying the party’s historical mission. The party also said his behaviour is shameful.

Mbalula also faced tough questions from reporters about the ANC’s reservations regarding taking a strong stance against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

He defended the ANC’s posture on the matter.

“Senzo will not step aside in terms of the ANC; he is an elected member. He now has the opportunity to also state his side of the story.

“Now, once we have listened to that and it is evaluated in terms of fact by a competent, independent judge and a panel judicial commission that the president appointed, then he can make a judgment.

“Let us allow the process to follow this, which is what all South Africans are looking forward to, even we are looking forward to it,” he said.

ANC to take decisions about Western Cape structures

On the other hand, Mbalula said the ANC National Working Committee is in the Western Cape this weekend to meet structures and find ways to strengthen the party.

The ANC lost the Western Cape to the DA in 2009 and has been struggling to regain support in that part of the country.

“There is going to be action on issues that are raised to strengthen the ANC in the Western Cape,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) will meet on Monday to discuss the interventions that should be made in the Western Cape.

Liberation movements summit

Mbalula said the ANC will also be hosting the leaders of former liberation movements from around the continent this week.

This includes parties such as Zanu-PF from Zimbabwe and Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo).

The leaders of these movements will discuss the challenges they face in their respective countries, as well as other issues affecting the continent and its geopolitics.

