Mbalula urges ANC members to focus on upcoming polls and not ‘mischievous’ Motsepe campaign [VIDEO]

With the local government elections expected to take place this year, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged party supporters to focus on the upcoming polls, saying an early ”Patrice Motsepe campaign is mischievous.”

The ANC has been in the spotlight in January after intense lobbying by some in the party in favour of Motsepe running for the party presidency at the 2027 elective conference.

Motsepe and Mbeki

Earlier reports claimed former President Thabo Mbeki could be roped in to take over to restore the ANC to acceptance as a last-ditch attempt to stem the party’s decline, and restore its public image ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The Citizen on Tuesday reported that some initially wanted party national chair Gwede Mantashe for the number one spot, but he declined because he is over 70 years old.

‘Lifetime to debate’

Mbalula said there is “lifetime to debate” over the potential candidates for the ANC presidency after the local government elections.

“[2027] The whole year we’ll be talking candidates and all of that, and there will also be a clear process,” he told SABC News.

‘Dealing with the matter’

Mbalula said he does “not have to engage” Motsepe on his ambitions.

“I will deal with the matter as per the mandate given to me with those who are perpetuating that, because I don’t know where that comes from. If he is a member of the ANC, he will know that there is an order in the organisation right now that matters of that nature will come.

“Nothing would stand in the fact that if people want him to become president of the ANC for whatever reasons, and he is a member of the ANC, because anyone can stand to become anything, that moment will come,” Mbalula said.

WATCH | ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has urged party members to focus on the upcoming local government elections, adding that an early Motsepe campaign is mischievous.

Motsepe response

Motsepe’s spokesperson told The Citizen that the billionaire businessman will not be engaging further on the matter.

“He has indicated many times on various platforms that he is not running for the ANC Presidency.”

If Motsepe agrees to stand for election as ANC president, the business tycoon would likely contest against current deputy president Paul Mashatile, who, in the party’s tradition, should succeed Ramaphosa.

