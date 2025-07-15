Concerns that Mchunu’s influence still strong despite special leave

Ramaphosa has been criticised for failing to take stronger action against Mchunu.

As a commission of inquiry into alleged corrupt activities by top brass within the SA Police Service is established, there are concerns around the lingering influence of “on leave” Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the commission, to be headed by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, on Sunday. Interim reports from the commission are expected after three and six months, respectively, the president explained.

He used the address to also confirm that he had placed Mchunu on special leave, ignoring calls for the minister to be suspended or booted.

However, the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, is concerned that Mchunu may still affect the commission’s investigations.

“We do not have any assurance that he [Mchunu] will not have access to police resources, which is worrying. That is why a suspension was important for the safeguarding of the integrity of the institution,” he said.

What about Sibiya?

Cameron also believes Sibiya should have been suspended pending the commission’s findings.

Sibiya was accused by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of being a “criminal” and doing Mchunu’s bidding. He is also accused of executing instructions from Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team, allegedly to protect criminal syndicates.

“He should also be suspended to protect the integrity of the institution and the South African Police Service (Saps)”.

Hours after his comments, it was announced that Sibiya had also been placed on special leave.

Briefing the media in parliament on Tuesday, MK party chief whip Colleen Makhubele said the party wants action taken against those implicated by Mkhwanazi to ensure they do not interfere in the commission’s work.

“Only Minister Mchunu has been placed on special leave. What about the other individuals mentioned by Mkhawanazi? They remain in their offices and can obstruct the course of justice and of this commission,” she said.

The party is considering approaching the courts if Mchunu is not removed as police minister.

“We wrote a letter to the president [Ramaphosa] via our deputy president demanding the firing of Senzo Mchunu. We await the president’s response,” she said.

How long will the commission take?

Cameron is also worried about how long the commission of inquiry will take to complete its investigations.

The Zondo Commission began its work in August 2018 and concluded nearly five years later. The Farlam Commission of Inquiry, which looked into the deaths of miners in Marikana, started its work in October 2012 and handed over its findings in March 2015.

“I am very concerned that it may take too long, and we also do not know what the time frames are for specific measurables to be investigated.

“The president mentioned small parts of the terms of reference. I am very worried about it,” he said.

Once findings are presented and recommendations given, the next potential hurdle will be implementation.

“The fact that the president said that we will wait for the commission to determine suspension is even more worrying because there must be some kind of urgent action,” he said.

Is Mchunu fit for duty?

Cameron believes that the process of appointing the minister of police should have involved a vetting process.

This stems from allegations that Mchunu has been accused of covering up corruption in the past in his role as minister of water and sanitation.

“The minister of police must be someone certainly beyond reproach, there must be no doubt about their integrity, and there must be some kind of independent vetting process.

“Not only for senior police members but also for the minister,” he said.

March to support Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, organisations in KwaZulu-Natal gathered on Tuesday for a march to the provincial police headquarters in KZN.

They said they are unhappy with the manner in which Ramaphosa is dealing with allegations against Mchunu.

They also want Mkhwanazi to be protected. Police last week confirmed that Mkhwanazi received death threats after his allegations against Mchunu, Sibiya, and other corruption-accused businessmen.

“We are of the view that the president has undermined the people of KZN, and he has undermined the people of South Africa. The establishment of this commission is useless, and a waste of time and the public purse.

“We want an overhaul of the entire criminal justice system. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised very thorny issues,” said Vincent Mduge, in an interview with SABC News.

ANC KZN welcomes the commission of inquiry

KwaZulu-Natal ANC task team coordinator Mike Mabuyakhu said on Monday that it welcomes investigations into Mchunu’s conduct. Mchunu is a KZN deployee of the ANC.

He appealed to the ANC members and supporters in KZN to support the process initiated by the president.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to brief the media on Tuesday in response to the latest developments in Cabinet.

