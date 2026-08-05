R31m World Cup spending row: McKenzie accused of dribbling committee

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie left Tuesday's portfolio committee without answering detailed questions on 2026 Fifa World Cup expenditure.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has left parliamentarians dissatisfied with a surface-level presentation on his department’s much-publicised trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

McKenzie appeared before the sports, art and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday, where he was expected to answer questions on alleged wasteful expenditure linked to over R30 million spent on the department’s North American party.

Department officials presented information previously provided to parliament, with McKenzie and officials saying a detailed expenditure report was yet to be finalised.

McKenzie’s ‘blatant absconding’

Committee member for the DA Leah Potgieter accused the minister of leaving early and said the party would invoke parliamentary processes to force McKenzie to return to face the committee.

“[We] see this as blatant absconding of his legal duty to account to Parliament. It is an act of defiance, and shows that he has something to hide.

“Running from Parliament is unforgivable. He can run, but he cannot hide from this. South Africa demands answers,” Potgieter stated on Tuesday evening.

McKenzie’s office was contacted by The Citizen on Wednesday morning for comment on his alleged abrupt departure. Their response will be included once received.

Addressing a written parliamentary question posed by Potgieter following South Africa’s return from the tournament, McKenzie confirmed at least R30.9 million had been spent on the trip.

This included R7.8 million on travel for 14 department officials, R6.7 million on one legend’s match, R3.6 million on hospitality suites, R3 million on 294 match tickets and R10 million on “activities linked to fan engagement”.

However, the amount has not been finalised, with a full report yet to be compiled.

“Now that travel has concluded, the department has requested final reconciled figures from the travel agent and other service providers.

“A consolidated close-out report will follow once all invoices, claims, and sponsorship/partner accounts have been reconciled,” McKenzie’s written response confirmed.

‘Lazy federation bosses’

McKenzie pre-empted his appearance with a statement on Monday night in which he lashed out at the criticism directed at him, redirecting attention to individual sports federations.

The minister argued that many critics misunderstood how sports funding is allocated in South Africa and that federations were being opportunistic in their portrayal of sports funding in the country.

He explained parliament approved a fixed budget that needed to be shared among more than 60 national sports federations.

According to McKenzie, the funding mainly covered administrative costs, not every tournament or overseas trip.

He stressed that federations were responsible for generating their own revenue and suggested that sports bodies needed to improve their business acumen.

“Lazy federation bosses who don’t understand their job, and with no ideas on how to further their sport, think this is open season to run to the media to scream the name Gayton McKenzie, hoping it will get them attention, and perhaps even money.

“If they wish to raise more money, they need to think commercially, and operate commercially. If they do not wish to raise funds to grow their sport, they should accept that they are offering primarily a recreational activity, or even just a hobby interest, to their participants,” McKenzie stated.

The minister stated that the country’s more popular sports federations appreciated their roles in providing a solid financial base, and said creating opportunities for athletes was equally the bodies’ responsibility.

“To represent one’s country in a sport is a great honour and a privilege, and it is one federations must continue to realise for as many of our future stars as we can. But it is not a right, and to treat it as a right would be irresponsible and unrealistic,” McKenzie concluded.