McKenzie defends his support for Trump’s clamp down on illegal migrants in the US

McKenzie believes South Africa should adopt tougher tactics to curb illegal immigration.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has expressed support for the manner in which United States (US) president Donald Trump is dealing with illegal foreign nationals in his country through the intense operations of the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

For several months now ICE agents have been criticised for their heavy handed approach to illegal immigrants who are staying in the US, they have also been accused of targeting non-white immigrants.

The PA’s stance

But McKenzie this week said he agreed with the no nonsense approach to illegal immigration.

“As leader of the Patriotic Alliance, I support strong and decisive enforcement-led approaches to illegal immigration, including those pursued under President Trump and through ICE, because I believe that sovereign nations have both the right and the responsibility to control their borders, to enforce their laws, and to protect their citizens.

“These views are consistent with the mandate given to the Patriotic Alliance by the South African people. They are not new, they are not hidden, and they are not negotiable,” he said.

McKenzie says he holds his views on immigration and ICE in the US as a party leader and not as a minister in the government of national unity (GNU).

“As Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, my focus remains firmly on delivering on my portfolio and contributing constructively to the work of the GNU. As President of the Patriotic Alliance, I remain true to the policy positions, language, and principles that define our movement.

“I hold both roles openly, honestly, and without apology,” he said.

‘I do not speak on behalf of government’

McKenzie expressed his full confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and the GNU, despite having differing views on the situation in the US.

“Matters of immigration, border control, home affairs, and foreign policy do not fall within my ministerial portfolio.

“Since joining the government of national unity as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I have respected Cabinet discipline and I do not speak on behalf of government on these issues. I believe in the GNU and the good it is doing for our country, and I am proud to be part of this GNU.

“We have overseen a drop in inflation, a rise in tourist numbers, the strengthening of the rand, the demise of load shedding, improved investor sentiment, and so much more — while the best is yet to come,” he said.

