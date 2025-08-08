MK calls on NCOP to intervene in troubled Madibeng

Corruption allegations at Madibeng have prompted national and provincial investigations into the claims.

The National Council of Provinces must intervene and disband the council of Madibeng municipality in North West and for its mayor, Douglas Maimane, to be held accountable for making irregular appointments of municipal officials, says the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

MKs provincial convenor Alfred Motsi has threatened to lay criminal charges against Maimane if the council failed to take action to hold him accountable for appointing a number of senior officials to senior positions without following proper processes.

Alleged misuse of municipal vehicle on private farm

Motsi alleged that an incident where Maimane’s personal employee apparently rolled a municipal vehicle he was not authorised to drive, was reported to the council but no action was taken.

The Isuzu bakkie, with registration KPX 120 NW, was allegedly used on Maimane’s private farm and was photographed carrying animal feed when it overturned near Madinyane village in ward 34 on 17 September 2024.

It was driven by an individual who was not a municipal employee.

The unauthorised use of the vehicles contravenes the municipality’s fleet policy, requiring that a vehicle should only be allocated to a municipal employee by the fleet manager.

The accident was reported to the police and the police incident report showed the bakkie was driven by a non-employee which caused the insurance claim to be rejected.

National and provincial investigations launched

Madibeng is under investigation at the instruction of the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, who was concerned about widespread corruption and numerous cases of irregular senior appointments of officials.

Soon after Hlabisa announced the investigation, provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Saliva Molapisi initiated an investigation, despite the fact that he was aware of the irregularities which his office previously investigated, but withheld the investigative report.

Dubious appointment of suspended municipal manager

Maimane allegedly also arranged the appointment of the municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla, who was found to be not properly qualified for the job.

Kgatla, who has since been suspended, possessed different degree qualifications but not those specifically quoted in the job advertisement.

He was allegedly appointed by Maimane and his panel without involving corporate services or the human resources section.

‘Questionable council sitting’

Motsi alleged that Daniel Masemola, who was appointed acting municipal manager when Kgatla was suspended, was not qualified for the job and did not even have a matric certificate.

“His appointment was fast-tracked by ANC leadership through a questionable council sitting, shortly after the suspension of Kgatla,” Motsi said.

