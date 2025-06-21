MK party accuses ‘political outcast’ Jabulani Khumalo of making false claims

Khumalo’s directorship of the MK party’s non-profit company was confirmed this week.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Saturday accused the party’s founder, Jabulani Khumalo, of “propagating” false claims about its leadership.

Khumalo confirmed as director of MK party’s NPC

It comes after the Commissioner of Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) confirmed this week that Khumalo has been reinstated as the director of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party NPC.

He told BizNews that he withdrew his urgent legal application after his directorship of the non-profit company (NPC) had been confirmed.

Khumalo vows to get ‘thugs’ out of party

He said the next step was to take back the political party as well.

“Because we are back as directors in the NPC, we are the majority. Those that parachuted themselves… we’re going to take a decision on them. Because now we’ve got the power… very soon, those thugs will be out of our party, and will be out of our company,” said Khumalo.

“After cleaning out all these people who want to parachute themselves and become directors and founders of the organisation, we’ll take the party and give it back to the original people, and the people must start working freely without fear.”

MK party ‘clarifies’ Khumalo’s claims

However, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela on Saturday said the legal application had nothing to do with the party’s leadership.

“It is important to clarify that the case in question was not related to Khumalo’s return to the leadership of the MK party, but rather to his alleged directorship of a non-profit organisation linked to the party.”

He added that Khumalo is no longer a member of the MK party, calling him a “political outcast”.

“The issue of Khumalo’s loss of membership from the MK party was settled in 2024, after which he was removed as a signatory to the MK party’s bank account. A similar outcome is expected concerning his association with the non-profit company.”

Leadership instability within MK party

It comes after Floyd Shivambu was recently axed as secretary-general after he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

Shivambu is the latest of many high-profile MK party members to be removed from their positions since the party was formed in December 2023.

These include former parliamentary whip, Mzwanele Manyi, and the leader of the party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mervyn Dirks.