MK party appoints corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as KZN deputy convener

Gumede joins the party with a R300 million corruption case hanging over her head.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has announced corruption-accused and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as its new member and deputy convener of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In a briefing on Monday, 13 July, the party’s spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu welcomed Gumede, calling her political credentials in KZN and South Africa “unquestionable”.

“We know that you are coming with a very positive paradigm shift. You are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK party,” Mahlangu said.

Gumede, formerly a member of the ANC, joins 13 other new members.

Asked why she decided to join the party, Gumede opted not to respond and instead expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.

Gumede’s corruption trial

She joins the party with a corruption case hanging over her head, as she and 21 co-accused face multiple charges in connection with an irregular Durban Solid Waste tender amounting to over R300 million.

The charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act.

Ironically, the party reiterated its call for suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to be dismissed immediately, as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to probe alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mahlangu said this would “restore public confidence and demonstrate a commitment to accountability and good governance”.

MK party defends Mkhwebane

He also condemned the Legal Practice Council’s (LPC) application seeking to have former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane struck from the roll of advocates.

“The party views this action as deeply concerning and stands firmly behind Advocate Mkhwebane’s right to defend herself through due legal processes,” Mahlangu said.

“The MK party rejects any attempts to undermine individuals through processes that are not applied fairly and transparently.”

The LPC recently launched the application at the Gauteng High Court, seeking an order to have Mkhwebane struck from the roll on 18 separate grounds, including allegations of dishonesty, incompetence and bias.

The council’s director Ignatius Briel argued Mkhwebane is not a fit and proper person to remain an advocate based on parliamentary findings.

‘Propagandist running anti-MK campaign’

Mahlangu also seized the opportunity to quell claims that the party was cash-strapped.

This was in response to an article by Sunday World, which reported that the party’s provincial offices in KZN and Limpopo had been closed due to unpaid rent.

“The party rejects these claims as misinformation intended to create confusion and undermine confidence in the party,” Mahlangu said.

He called the journalist a “propagandist who is running an anti-MK campaign”.