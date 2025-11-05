MK party appoints Des Van Rooyen as new Chief Whip in Parliament

Van Rooyen is the latest to occupy this position after several changes have been made to it.

The MK party has announced Former Finance Minister Des Van Rooyen as the party’s new Chief Whip with immediate effect.

The party made the announcement late on Tuesday night.

Van Rooyen is taking over the reins of Chief Whip from Colleen Makhubele, who was appointed in this position in May this year.

Chief Whip

She took over the position in May when Mzwanele Manyi was removed as chief whip of the MK party and replaced with Makhubele

Van Rooyen is the latest to occupy this position after several changes have been made to it since the party came to Parliament after last year’s general elections.

‘Season cadre’

MK party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela described Van Rooyen as a “seasoned cadre” of the liberation movement who brings extensive academic, political as well as governance experience.

“His political career spans decades of service to the African liberation struggle, with a proven record of leadership at local, provincial and national levels. He has served as a long-standing Member of Parliament, demonstrating both legislative expertise and a deep commitment to advancing the aspirations of the oppressed and marginalized.”

‘Confidence’

Ndhlela said the MK Party has full confidence in Van Rooyen as Chief Whip.

“The Parliamentary Caucus will be strengthened, disciplined and more strategically aligned with the Party’s historic mission of completing the total liberation of the South African people. We thank Comrade Colleen Makhubele the former Chief Whip for her service in this role.

“The party assures its supporters and the broader public that the new leadership in Parliament will enrich the work of the Caucus, sharpen its political focus and enhance its ability to represent the will of the people without compromise,” Ndhlela said.

Tony Yengeni

Last month, MK party leader Jacob Zuma announced Tony Yengeni as the second deputy president of the party.

Zuma said the party has now decided to have a second deputy president because the first deputy president, John Hlophe, has too much on his plate.

“As you have heard that uMkhonto weSizwe is growing, and it is one of the bigger political parties in the country, and it is there to change the situation of our country.”

In his first public address as the third most important person in the MK party, Yengeni whose nickname is “Gucci socialist” because of his expensive taste, paid tribute to Zuma’s political activism.

Yengeni said that both he and Zuma were targets of politically motivated corruption charges that have landed them in trouble with the law. He was particularly referring to the arms deal.

