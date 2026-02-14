MK party appoints Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi as new chief whip

The MK party has been playing musical chairs with the chief whip position, making several changes to the post.

The MK party has announced Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi as its latest chief whip, in another leadership change.

Mokoena-Zondi, a former ANC Youth League leader, served the MK party in her role as Chief Whip of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Mokoena-Zondi has exceeded expectations in her capacity as caretaker chief whip.

‘Commitment’

Her commitment, discipline and leadership have consistently advanced the organisational mandate of the MK Party. This important decision is one that will further strengthen the MK party’s caucus, enhance unity of purpose and ensure greater alignment of the collective interests of the organisation within Parliament.

“It also reflects the movement’s steadfast dedication to women’s empowerment and its commitment to expressing transformative leadership through women at the highest levels of responsibility,” Ndhlela said.

‘Confident’

Ndhlela added that the party is “confident” that Mokoena-Zondi’s experience and steadfast leadership will consolidate the work of the MK party’s parliamentary structures and advance the programme of the movement.

“Guided by the leadership of H.E. President Jacob Zuma and the broader leadership collective, we call upon all Members of Parliament and structures of the MK party to support Hon. Mokoena fully in her new role as chief whip, as we continue to build a disciplined, united and effective parliamentary caucus.”

Musical chairs

Mokoena-Zondi replaces Colleen Makhubele, who was fired as Chief Whip late last year.

She took over the position in May when Mzwanele Manyi was also fired as chief whip of the MK party and replaced with Makhubele

Manyi took over the position in August 2024, replacing Sihle Ngubane, but he was also fired.

The MK party has been playing musical chairs with the chief whip position, making several changes to the post.

Other members who held the post included former finance minister Des Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen occupied the position after several changes were made to it since the party entered Parliament following the 2024 general election.

