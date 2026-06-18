MK party expels Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela with immediate effect

The MK party said Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela undermined unity and discipline with their public statements and actions

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has expelled member of parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

In the latest change in leadership at the MK party, Sibonelo Nomvalo announced on Thursday afternoon that Zuma-Sambudla’s and Ndhlela’s membership in the party has been terminated.

Zuma-Sambudla expelled from MK party

“The national officials have resolved that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela have acted in a manner fundamentally inconsistent with the values, discipline, constitutional principles and organisational interests of the MK party,” Nomvalo said in a media briefing.

The party said it came to this decision after considering a series of actions, public statements and activities by the party president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and the former national spokesperson.

The MK party said their actions were found to be in conflict with the constitutional obligations of party members and leaders, undermining organisational unity, discipline and cohesion.

*This story is developing.