MK party names new National Council of Provinces chief whip

18 February 2026

07:53 am

Lungile Mhlongo will replace Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, who was moved to the National Assembly chief whip position.

Mk party announced new NCOP chief whip.

Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have announced a replacement for its National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chief whip position after an earlier seat reshuffle.

The party confirmed its new chief whip of the National Assembly (NA) last week, with Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi taking the reins.

Mokoena-Zondi replaced Colleen Makhubele, who was removed from the leadership role while retaining her status as a member of parliament.  

New MK NCOP whip

Lungile Mhlongo will now serve as the party’s new NCOP chief whip with immediate effect.

MK party stated on Tuesday that Mhlongo’s appointment would bring discipline to her caucus, provide robust oversight, and further the interests of the country.

“Mhlongo has served as a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) with distinction and has demonstrated exceptional leadership.

“This appointment reaffirms the MK Party’s continued commitment to women empowerment and further celebrates the advancement of women in leadership positions.

The NCOP position became vacant after the party decided to move Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi to the chief whip position in the NA.

As Mhlongo was poised to assume the role, she spoke at the State of the Nation Address debate yesterday, where she championed social grants.

Zuma-Sambudla’s role

The revolving doors of the party’s parliamentary leadership have another dynamic that may challenge the whip’s autonomy.

The NA speaker, Thoko Didiza, reportedly received a letter stating that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had been assigned as the MK party signatory for parliamentary communications.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela confirmed the party’s position to EWN.

“There is nothing untoward. In any case, remember the decisions are taken by the party, not members of parliament.

“The tail, meaning Parliament, cannot wag the dog. The party will say what it wants and this decision has been taken, and it’s for anyone that interfaces with parliament or speaker to implement the decision taken by the president or national officials,” Ndlela said.

MK party shuffles chief whip and treasurer-general positions

Support Local Journalism

