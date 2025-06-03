MK party removes Floyd Shivambu as SG

The MK party in April distanced itself from its secretary-general Floyd Shivambu’s visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church

The MK party leader has removed Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the party.

This comes after an investigation into Shivambu’s trip to Malawi to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Church.

MK national chair Nathi Nhleko said Shivambu is now deployed as a Member of Parliament.

Nhleko said the redeployment comes after an executive meeting on Monday.

“It was concluded that the actions of the secretary-general were found to be against the spirit and prescripts of the MK party.”

Nhleko said Shivambu had violated the party’s constitution by taking an international trip that was not approved by the party president.

“Due to the nature of this matter and its implications for the party’s image values and principles, the president and the national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.

“Consequently, as an organisation responsible to its electorate and the broader society, the national officials have come to a decision to redeploy Commander Floyd Shivambu as the secretary-general of the party,” he said.

Still a member of the MK party

Shivambu said he accepted the decision.

“I want to confirm that the national officials have taken a decision which I fully accept as a disciplined member.

“I will continue to play the role of advancing the agenda and programme of uMkhonto weSizwe.

“On behalf of me and everyone who is involved, we regret that the decision to go to Malawi was not consistent with the constitution of the MK party, as it is reflected in the statement.

“We fully accept the new responsibility and we will continue to play a role in building the organisation towards the 2026 local government elections,” he said.

Party president Jacob Zuma told reporters that the party had received many complaints about its association with Bushiri.

“We have rules and people were talking, so we thought it was important to tell the country what is happening,” he said.

