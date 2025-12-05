Keeping it in the family: Zuma’s other daughter to be sworn in as MK party MP

It comes after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla stepped down from her position in Parliament last week.

One of Jacob Zuma’s daughters is expected to replace her half-sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, as an MK party Member of Parliament (MP), as the party once again seeks to fill vacant seats in Parliament.

In a leaked internal letter dated 2 December 2025 and seen by The Citizen, MK party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango wrote to the party’s chief whip, calling for the deployment of new MPs to fill vacancies in the National Assembly.

New Zuma MP

“In alignment with the resolute directives of the National Officials and the imperative to fortify the MK Party’s robust presence in the National Assembly, the movement has strategically approved deployments to occupy the current vacancies,” Mncwango said.

“This measured action underscores our unwavering commitment to maximising legislative influence and advancing the revolutionary agenda amid evolving parliamentary dynamics.”

According to the letter, one of the individuals expected to be sworn in is the younger daughter of the former president, Brumelda Zuma.

The Citizen has contacted the MK party national spokesperson for comment. This will be included in the article once received.

Brumelda

In May 2019, Zuma brought the hall down at the University of Zululand after singing Umshini Wami with the university’s choir.

The former president was there to celebrate his daughter Brumelda’s graduation.

Zuma-Sambudla

Zuma-Sambudla stepped down from her position in Parliament last week following allegations that she was involved in recruiting young South African men who allegedly ended up in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case at the Sandton police station, accusing her of being behind the recruitment of the men who were sent to Ukraine under the guise of VIP protection training.

Complaint

Zuma-Sambudla filed her own complaint, alleging that an individual named Blessing Khoza misled her into believing she was facilitating non-combat security training in Russia.

Both matters are currently being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as Hawks.

The DA has also laid charges, including human trafficking, violations of anti-mercenary laws, and contraventions of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

