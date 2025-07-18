MK party takes Ramaphosa to ConCourt over Mchunu special leave decision

MK party has approached the Apex Court to challenge Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Mchunu on special leave.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has approached the Constitutional Court seeking to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave set aside.

The party made the announcement on Friday afternoon after intensifying its call for the president to fire Mchunu by leading marches in Pretoria.

The marches were in support of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi following his explosive media briefing earlier in July, where he alleged a connection between Mchunu and crime syndicates.

MK party escalates challenge against Ramaphosa in ConCourt

The president placed Mchunu on special leave and appointed two acting police ministers in the space of four days.

Ramaphosa first appointed Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister, then named Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe to fill the role for the next two weeks until Cachalia formally takes office.

ALSO READ: Mandela Day marches: Avoid these streets in Tshwane as traffic congestion expected

In the court documents shared with the media, the MK party said the president’s decision to place Mchunu on social leave and appoint Cachalia as acting minister was “irrational”, “invalid”, and inconsistent with obligations in the Constitution and Presidential Oath of Office.

“Declaring that the conduct or decisions of the president to establish the Judicial Commission of Inquiry is irrational and/or inconsistent with the obligations in section 83(b) of the constitution and/or the Presidential Oath of Office, read with sections 84(2)(f), 177, 178(4) and/or 180 of the constitution and is invalid,” the court papers read.

The party calls for each to be set aside with immediate effect.

‘Mchunu must be fired’

MK party MP David Skosana told broadcasters that the party has made it clear that Mchunu must be fired.

“We want Ramaphosa to resign, and we want Senzo Mchunu to be fired,” Skosana said.

ALSO READ: ‘Cyril must fall’: Organisations march against Ramaphosa to Union Buildings on Mandela Day

Meanwhile, the party’s move comes after it issued an ultimatum to the president demanding that he resign by 8am on Friday, Mandela Day.

The party warned that if Ramaphosa misses the deadline, it will respond with a motion of no confidence, nationwide mass action, and constitutional litigation.

Party ‘disappointed but not surprised’ that president didn’t resign on Mandela Day

Ramaphosa did not resign by 8am on Friday morning. The party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told the media on Friday that MK party was disappointed but not surprised that the president didn’t resign.

[BREAKING NEWS] MK Party approaches the Constitutional Court seeking to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Police Minister

Senzo Mchunu on special leave set aside.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/Wr8oO4vptq — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 18, 2025

“We believe that Ramaphosa is not fit to lead this country and must do the honourable thing, as comrade Nelson Mandela would have done. He would have told him to resign,” stated Ndhlela.

Ndhlela accused Ramaphosa of using commissions of inquiry as political tools to avoid accountability and called for immediate action against those implicated in corruption.

ALSO READ: ‘Where’s the proof?’: Calls for Ntshavheni to answer for coup claims

“When crime is exposed, we say crime must be dealt with effectively immediately,” he said.

The spokesperson also accused the president of violating the constitution by bringing in Cachalia “through the back door”.

Phala Phala and CR17

Ndhlela also called out the president for the Phala Phala scandal and mentioned the CR17 bank statements.

“Ramaphosa must also have his day [in court] like President Zuma,” he said.

Ndhlela concluded by reinforcing that MK party has approached the Apex Court and confirmed that marches will continue throughout the country, as well as the motion of no confidence against the president.

NOW READ: MK party gives Ramaphosa until Mandela Day to resign