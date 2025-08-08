MK party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership

The MK party announced Shivambu's termination on Friday.

The uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party has terminated the party membership of its former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

This was revealed in Johannesburg on Friday, where the MK party’s national office bearers held a media briefing.

The party’s national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, told reporters that they had noted a number of allegations that Shivambu had made against the party, including his decision to engage South Africans on the formation of a new political party.

“The leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe has considered these utterances and actions and [has] arrived at a conclusion that he has not only publicly defined himself outside the ranks and ideological line of the MK party, but seriously violated the trust placed [in] him as a member of the MK party.

“In this regard, the decision has been taken to summarily terminate the membership of the former secretary-general and a letter of expulsion was transmitted to him on the 15th of July 2025. UMkhonto weSizwe will not entertain any further exchanges on this particular matter,” he said.

Nhleko did not explain why the party has taken its time in acting against Shivambu.

However, he said the party is not in a crisis.

“If you are at a point in an organisation where something does not work for you, you must correct that. In the corporate sector, it is an accepted thing that you have a strategy developed, but at a level of implementation, something else comes up,” he said.

Who is Shivambu’s replacement?

Nhleko announced Bongani Mcwango as Shivambu’s replacement.

He said Mncwango brings 35 years of experience in various leadership positions.

“He is a former chief executive officer at Netcare 911, and he was also chair of the Qwabe Traditional Leadership Council,” he said.

Nhleko announced Nomsa Dlamini as Mncwango’s deputy.

Joking about yet another change to the MK party’s secretary-general position, MK party president Jacob Zuma said: “I know people say we always chase people away. We are not here to play. We are here to take our nation forward and if you are not disciplined, we will tell you to move out of the way,” he said.

Use of the South African flag in Morocco

Zuma also defended the use of a South African flag at a bilateral meeting he had with the Moroccan government a few weeks ago.

He came under fire from the Department of International Relations and Corporation (Dirco) for this meeting and was accused of misrepresenting South Africa’s foreign policy.

However, he said he sees nothing wrong with the use of the South African flag in his engagements.

“Is there anyone who does not know that the flag of the country belongs to the citizens of that country. Every country has a flag, and every citizen owns that flag and not the government,” he said.

His party said South Africa is leaderless and Zuma is representing the country in areas where the South African government has made diplomatic blunders.

Zuma is expected to travel to several African countries, including those with strained relations with South Africa.

