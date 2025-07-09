Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: Speaker Thoko Didiza rules on parliament debate

Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has rejected calls for an urgent debate on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

The DA had asked for a debate into the matter, arguing the allegations have the potential to destroy the rule of law in the country.

Didiza has instead suggested that the portfolio committees of police, intelligence, and justice investigate the claims.

Didiza added that the allegations have “implications for the country’s national security.”

Ramaphosa to meet with Mchunu and Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with Mchunu and Mkhwanazi before the end of the week.

He has been facing pressure from the public and political parties to urgently respond to the matter.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told reporters on Monday that he expected Mchunu to also take the party into his confidence.

He said the party has its own internal process for dealing with allegations of wrongdoings levelled against its deployees in government.

“There are disparaging allegations that have been made; he owes it to the ANC to explain. He does not need to be commanded on it.

“The ANC itself has its own internal process, the integrity commission. So he will brief us as a deployee,” said Mbalula.

This is a developing story.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: Reputation of police now ‘dented’