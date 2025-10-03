Mokonyane or Mashatile for president?

While her mobilising skills could win her the ANC’s top job, analysts warn Nomvula Mokonyane’s flip-flopping makes her a risky leader for SA.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has a better chance of rising to the ANC presidency than Paul Mashatile, but she won’t make a good president of the country, an analyst says.

Her charm and mobilising ability, said one political analyst, would help her outperform Mashatile if the two were to stand against each other in the upcoming ANC elective national conference.

Mokonyane’s strengths vs Mashatile’s

She would be a more attractive candidate within the party than Mashatile, he said.

Dominic Maphaka, a lecturer in political studies and international relations at North-West University, said Mokonyane has the charisma and organising skills that contributed to the party’s growth.

“Her track record demonstrates that she has been at the heart of the ANC campaign, enabling the party to draw support for the past 30 years.”

He added: “Mashatile has no charisma to draw the hearts and minds of eligible voters.”

Questions over her intentions and ANC’s patriarchal tendencies

However, another expert, Goodenough Mashego, believed Mokonyane had no intention of contesting, but just wanted to up the ante.

“If Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma couldn’t do it, I don’t see that any other woman can do it. Even Naledi Pandor is not going to be able to do it,” Mashego said.

He said the ANC had not outgrown its historic tendency for patriarchal leadership.

Historically, the party opted for men as leaders; hence, it would not accept women in leadership for some time, although that changed later.

A history of factionalism and reckless remarks

Mashego pointed out that Mokonyane is notorious for flip-flopping between ANC factions.

“As a politician, you need to be known for what you stand for and not who you stand with,” he said.

The analyst cited the fact that Mokonyane had offered to defend former ANC president Jacob Zuma by all means.

Also, when there was public concern about the rand falling against the dollar during the Zuma administration, she publicly said they would simply “pick it up” (sizoyicosha) from the floor where it had fallen.

He said these were reckless statements that showed she did not follow good governance principles.

Maphaka said while Mokonyane had succeeded in becoming an ANC leader, she would not make a good state president.

His assessment was that if she were elected ANC president, it might erode the chances of the party’s revival.

“For its part, the ANC might use her as a strategy to redefine itself and claim the lost support, but that will not work,” Maphaka said.

Previous women contenders in the ANC

Former ANC national executive committee member Dlamini-Zuma was the first ANC woman to garner sufficient support, enabling her to contest against Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2022 election.

She was beaten by a small margin and, later, Ramaphosa appointed her to his Cabinet.

Former Cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu also unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in 2017 and 2022.

In 2022, she was also up against former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, who withdrew at the last minute to support Ramaphosa’s candidacy.

The three women are long-serving party members, with Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu having served in various Cabinet positions since 1994.

Mbete, meanwhile, became speaker and ANC national chair, the third-highest position in the party.

Mokonyane’s political journey

Mokonyane was groomed in internal struggles, serving in the youth structures in Gauteng and later becoming a member of the ANC Women’s League and the ANC national executive committee.

She was the first female premier and later served in the Zuma and Ramaphosa Cabinets before she was redeployed to Luthuli House.

